McLean County still at low COVID level, counts 136 new cases

The latest COVID update from the McLean County Health Department shows that people in their 60s made up a plurality of cases, at 24, followed by people in their 20s at 22. Total COVID cases reported to the health department now stand at 60,213, with 398 COVID-related deaths.
Under thresholds set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county is at a low COVID-19 community level. CDC guidelines recommend people stay up to date on vaccinations and boosters. Those who are at higher risk of severe disease or death, and those who live with them, should consider further mitigations.
McLean County joins the vast majority of other Illinois counties in being at low level. Only 14 counties in the state are at medium level, including nearby Ford County, and no counties are at high level, CDC data say.
MCHD continues to offer testing clinics and immunization. The testing clinics are free and on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon at the McLean County Customer Service Center in the parking lot across East Street from the Government Center. Those interested can walk up or register in advance at the MCHD website.
The department is now offering either PCR nasal-swab testing, limited to those aged 5 and up, and PCR SHIELD testing, which is for all ages and is saliva-based.
COVID immunizations are available by calling 309-888-5435 for adults and 309-888-5455 for children. The bivalent vaccine meant to more specifically protect against the omicron variant is also available. Other local vaccination opportunities can be found at www.vaccines.gov.
IDPH is encouraging Illinoisans to get both the bivalent booster and the flu shot.
"I feel very fortunate to have received both the COVID-19 bivalent booster and the flu shot today to protect myself and my family," IDPH director Sameer Vohra said in a statement.
The U.S. outbreak seems to have peaked in August. But experts worry there's a growing blind spot about how the virus may be spreading among men with sexual contact. They say it may never be eliminated.
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died. Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90. Her compositions reflected her pride in her humble background and spoke frankly of her experiences as a woman and mother in Appalachia on such hits as “Coal Miner’s Daughter," “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and “The Pill.” Her bestselling 1976 autobiography was made into a movie, with Sissy Spacek winning an Oscar for her portrayal of Lynn. Lynn wrote unfiltered songs about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control that sometimes got her in trouble with radio programmers.
A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 15. Police say, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family before he left, and that they haven’t heard from him since. Briggs' attorney decline to comment Tuesday.
Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw says he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year. Bradshaw said on “Fox NFL Sunday” that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer late last year and was treated at Yale University Medical Center, including surgery. The 74-year-old then said he found a tumor in his neck earlier this year and it turned out to be a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of malignant skin cancer. He was treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Bradshaw says he is “cancer free and feeling great.”
A new report says Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009. Walker has vehemently opposed abortion rights and calls the accusation in The Daily Beast a “flat-out lie." The Daily Beast spoke to a woman who said Walker paid for her abortion when they were dating. The news outlet also reviewed a receipt showing her $575 payment for the procedure, along with a get-well card from Walker and her bank deposit records showing the image of a $700 personal check from Walker. Asked Monday night by Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity whether he remembered sending a $700 check, Walker says he sent people money all the time.