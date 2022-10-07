McLean County still at low COVID level, counts 136 new cases

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County remains at the low community level for COVID-19. The county recorded 136 new cases in the past week, but no new deaths.

The latest COVID update from the McLean County Health Department shows that people in their 60s made up a plurality of cases, at 24, followed by people in their 20s at 22. Total COVID cases reported to the health department now stand at 60,213, with 398 COVID-related deaths.

Under thresholds set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county is at a low COVID-19 community level. CDC guidelines recommend people stay up to date on vaccinations and boosters. Those who are at higher risk of severe disease or death, and those who live with them, should consider further mitigations.

McLean County joins the vast majority of other Illinois counties in being at low level. Only 14 counties in the state are at medium level, including nearby Ford County, and no counties are at high level, CDC data say.

There were 11,4476 new cases in the state and 62 deaths since Sept. 30, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday.

MCHD continues to offer testing clinics and immunization. The testing clinics are free and on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon at the McLean County Customer Service Center in the parking lot across East Street from the Government Center. Those interested can walk up or register in advance at the MCHD website.

The department is now offering either PCR nasal-swab testing, limited to those aged 5 and up, and PCR SHIELD testing, which is for all ages and is saliva-based.

COVID immunizations are available by calling 309-888-5435 for adults and 309-888-5455 for children. The bivalent vaccine meant to more specifically protect against the omicron variant is also available. Other local vaccination opportunities can be found at www.vaccines.gov.

IDPH is encouraging Illinoisans to get both the bivalent booster and the flu shot.