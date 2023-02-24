BLOOMINGTON — In its last emailed COVID update on Friday, the McLean County Health Department reported 131 news cases in the past week.

The county remains at low community level, as do all surrounding counties except for Tazewell County, which is listed as medium community level, under metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 131 new cases since Feb. 17 bring the county to 64,026 total cases since the pandemic began. A plurality, 22, of the new cases were in people in their 70s, followed by 19 cases in people in their 30s. The update did not include any new deaths, leaving that total at 418.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,248 new cases of COVID statewide in the week ending Feb. 19, along with 37 deaths. Twenty counties in the state are at medium community level and none are at high community level.

In cooperation with Southern Illinois University Medicine, the state is rolling out a new telehealth service for people with COVID-19. Those who test positive can call 217-545-5100 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to schedule a telehealth appointment to see if they should seek further medical treatment.

MCHD continues to offer free COVID testing every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon on the fourth floor of the McLean County Health Department offices at 200 W. Front St., Bloomington. Other testing options, as well as information about vaccinations and boosters, can be found on the MCHD website at health.mcleancountyil.gov.

The website will also host the department's COVID data going forward, MCHD said in its update on Friday. Starting March 3, the department will end its weekly emails and written reports and post the data solely on its website, including links to information about symptoms, testing and vaccinations, treatments and links to CDC and IDPH data. The website will be updated on Fridays.

In the update, MCHD cited the upcoming end of the nation and state emergency declarations, which are both expected to end May 11. As MCHD continues to monitor COVID in the county, it may shift back to emailed updates.

The page can be found under COVID-19 Resources/Updates tab on the MCHD website.