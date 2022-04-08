McLean County reports rising COVID cases; second boosters available

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases reported, the health department said Friday.

The McLean County Health Department reported 203 new cases in the past week, bringing the county’s total probable and confirmed cases since March 2020 to 49,732.

Since the county moved to weekly coronavirus updates four weeks ago, McLean County has averaged about 117 cases per week.

Statewide, 10,786 new cases have been reported in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

McLean County remains in the low community level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new COVID-related deaths were reported in McLean County this week, leaving the total number of such deaths at 366 since the pandemic began. Seventy-one COVID-related deaths were reported across the state.

With data updated through Tuesday, April 5, five COVID patients in McLean County had been admitted to hospitals in the last seven days, and 1% of staffed inpatient beds were filled by COVID patients, MCHD reported.

Grossinger Motors Arena will host free testing clinics next week from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Walk-ins are welcome but pre-registration is recommended. To register or find another testing clinic, visit health.mcleancountyil.gov/735/COVID-19-Local-Testing-Options or call the county COVID-19 Call Center at 309-888-5600 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Information on vaccinations in McLean County is available on the county website at health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine.

MCHD is now offering appointments for second booster doses for those who qualify. Immunocompromised people who fit CDC criteria and people over age 50 who received an initial booster dose at least four months ago may be eligible for an additional mRNA booster “to increase their protection against severe disease from COVID-19,” MCHD said.

For full CDC guidelines, visit bit.ly/3LL7Hp0. To schedule an appointment in McLean County, call the county COVID-19 Call Center.

In McLean County, 62.13% of the population is fully vaccinated and statewide, 64.48% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.