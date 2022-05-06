McLean County reports 601 new COVID cases, 2 deaths

BLOOMINGTON — New cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in McLean County, with the health department announcing 601 cases in the past week. It’s an increase of 80 cases from the 521 reported last week, and 397 the week before.

The county has now seen a total of 51,628 cases since March 2020, according to the McLean County Health Department.

In the past week, people in their 20s made up the largest share of new COVID cases, at 134, MCHD said Friday. They are followed by those in their 30s (100 cases), ages 0 to 11 (73 cases), and those in their 40s and 50s (59 cases for each group).

Also on Friday, MCHD reported two new COVID-related deaths among county residents: a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s, neither associated with long-term care facilities. There have now been 369 total COVID-related deaths in McLean County.

MCHD reported nine hospital admissions in the past week due to COVID-19, amounting to 2.2% of all staffed inpatient beds in McLean County.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 30,633 new cases and 46 COVID-related deaths in the past week. Those totals now stand at 3,169,315 cases and 33,660 deaths since the pandemic began.

McLean County remains in the medium level of community transmission, per tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The county had been at the low level since the CDC announced the classifications on Feb. 25, but was elevated to medium on April 22. There are now 14 Illinois counties listed at the medium level, up from only five last week.

At the medium level, the CDC recommends those at the highest risk for COVID-19 or those who have high-risk people in their households consider wearing masks in indoor public places.

MCHD continues to offer primary vaccines, along with first and second boosters. To schedule a vaccine appointment, go to health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine or call the county’s COVID Call Center at 309-888-5600 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To find other testing locations based on your location, visit www.vaccines.gov/search.

About 62.5% of McLean County residents are fully vaccinated, trailing the state at large, where 64.76% of Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, MCHD has scheduled three testing clinics next week, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made online or by calling the COVID Call Center.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

