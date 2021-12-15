McLean County reports 4 more COVID deaths

BLOOMINGTON — Four more lives were lost while battling COVID-19, the McLean County Health Department announced Wednesday.

The latest MCHD update said they include a man and a woman, both in their 70s, a woman in her 50s, and a woman in her 90s. They were not affiliated with any long-term care facilities.

The four announced Wednesday were preceded by four other COVID-linked deaths confirmed Monday by the health department.

A total of 298 have died from the virus in McLean County, which continued to see hospitalizations among county residents rise on Wednesday.

An additional six people living in the county were admitted to a hospital for treatment of coronavirus, according to MCHD. The total number of county residents hospitalized with COVID is now 34.

A pair of COVID patients were released from hospitals by Wednesday in McLean County, lowering the number of patients being treated for the virus in the county to 41. The health department added that 92% of intensive care beds at hospitals in the county are in use, as are 99% of total hospital beds.

MCHD reported 173 new cases were confirmed since Tuesday. Since Wednesday, Dec. 8, there have been 783 cases added to the grand total, which is now 27,075.

The health department said 1,133 cases are under home isolation, and 25,610 are deemed as recovered.

The overall positivity rate for COVID testing in the county is 4.1%, and the seven-day positivity rate through Tuesday is 5.2%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday kept listing McLean County as an area with high community transmission, the county update said.

Additionally, county health officials report 57.47% of residents in McLean County are fully vaccinated, with 232,898 doses spent. The statewide vaccination rate is 59.62%.

MCHD and the Illinois Department of Public Health are hosting several vaccine clinics this month for coronavirus. They are scheduled:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec 17, at the Hudson Fire Department, Hudson.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington.

