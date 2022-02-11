McLean County reports 3 COVID deaths as daily case numbers drop

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department confirmed Friday three men are the latest to succumb to a COVID-19 infection, as case numbers declined and after Illinois' governor planned to abandon mask mandates later this month in most public places.

MCHD's Friday COVID update said one of the deceased was a man in his 60s. The other two were men in their 70s; one was associated with a long-term care center. There have been 347 deaths in the county tied to COVID.

The health department reported 84 new coronavirus cases Friday or 53 fewer cases than Thursday's daily total.

021222-blm-loc-1virus

A graphic displaying COVID case statistics as of Friday in McLean County.

Since Friday, Feb. 4, county health officials have counted 825 cases, or a declining average of 117.9 cases per day. Data plotted 156 of those cases for children up to 11 years old, plus 120 adolescents aged 12 to 19 and 156 people in their 20s. Another 128 people in their 30s were counted in the weekly analysis.

In the week prior, winter weather closed MCHD offices for two days, leading the agency to release a nine-day breakdown of 1,992 cases from Jan. 26 through Feb. 4. That daily average came out to 221.33 cases.

Out of 48,343 cases being tracked by the county, 1,005 are placed on home isolation and 46,967 have pulled through to recovery.

The weekly rolling test positivity rate has also taken a cut over the past week. Friday’s seven-day average was 3.9%, which is just 62% of Feb. 4’s calculation of 6.3%.

The cumulative test positivity rate, comprised of 867,200 total screenings, was 5.6% on Friday. That figure has not budged since Jan. 24.

Paul Swiech, vice president of communications for Reditus Laboratories, said 74 people were tested at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. They had no wait.

Hospitalizations are easing in the county, following two days of all ICU beds being filled. Eight percent of those beds had been vacated Friday, with only 1% of total hospital beds labeled open that day.

Three fewer McLean County residents were hospitalized, per Friday’s update, and tallied a headcount of 24. The number of patients being cared for at COVID wards in the county, 27, has held firm since Wednesday.

Threat of getting fired still hasn’t persuaded some to get COVID-19 vaccine

People ages 12 and up seeking a vaccine dose can get their shot from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. That same afternoon, from 1 to 4 p.m., is a clinic catering to children ages 5 to 11.

Appointments are preferred for the later clinic and can be made by calling MCHD at 309-888-5600 or visiting health.mcleancountyil.gov.

Updated vaccination stats for McLean County were not available Friday.

In a first look at booster strengths, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a Friday report indicating the follow-up shots offer strong protection, but wane in efficacy over several months.

In covering the findings, The Associated Press reported vaccine effectiveness during the omicron wave was 87% in people boosted two months before, but only 66% for doses dated four months back.

The inoculation’s ability to prevent hospitalization fell to 78% at four months, compared to 91% effectiveness at two months.

A Vanderbilt University vaccine expert described its results as unforeseen and expected four-month effectiveness to have been higher.

Fewer than 200 patients were examined for the study.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

