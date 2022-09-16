McLean County reports 2 COVID deaths in past week

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Friday reported two new COVID-19-related deaths and 235 new cases of the virus since Sept. 9.

The department said it received reports of a woman and a man, each in their 80s and associated with long-term care centers, died with COVID-19.

Among the cases reported in the past week week, 50 people in their 20s comprised the largest age category, per MCHD data. That group was followed by 34 people in their 40s and 30 people each in their 30s and 50s.

McLean County is still listed as having a low COVID-19 community level, according to MCHD's news release. The department continues to urge people to stay up to date on their COVID vaccinations and boosters, and to better ventilate indoor spaces when possible.

Additionally, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention recommend people at high risk for the virus, or those who live with high-risk people, to consider wearing a mask when inside public spaces.

CDC data referenced in the release showed 2.3 new hospital admissions per 100,000 people in the seven-day period ending Tuesday. And for the seven-day period ending Wednesday, there were 142.26 new virus cases per 100,000 people.

As of Thursday, MCHD said the seven-day positivity rate for McLean County was 20.5%.

MCHD also said a total of 59,769 probable and confirmed cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic. There have been 395 COVID-related deaths.

The health department said primary vaccines for COVID-19 are still being offered, and it is taking appointments for the newly approved bivalent booster vaccine. Moderna booster shots are available to those 18 and older, and Pfizer-BioNTech boosters are approved for people ages 12 and up. Both vaccines are single-dose shots.

Adult vaccination appointments can be set up by calling 309-888-5435, and children's appointments can be made by calling 309-88-5455.

MCHD is offering free COVID-19 testing at the McLean County Customer Service Center, found in the parking lot on East Street at Front Street in downtown Bloomington. The site is right across the street from the McLean County Government building, and parking is free for up to two hours.