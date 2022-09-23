McLean County remains at low COVID level

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County remains at a low community level for COVID-19 for the third week in a row.

The McLean County Health Department's Friday COVID update reported 171 new cases reported to the department since Sept. 16. That brings the total probable and confirmed cases to 59,940.

A plurality of the new cases in the past week, 38, were in people in their 20s, followed by 21 people in their 40s.

The update did not include any new deaths, leaving the total at 395.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data places the county at "low" community level. At any level the CDC recommends increased caution for high-risk individuals and those who live with them. The agency also recommends everyone stay up to date on boosters.

Most area counties are also at low community level, though Ford County is at high and Tazewell is at medium, CDC data show.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 17,373 new cases statewide since Sept. 16. As of Thursday night, there were 1,069 people hospitalized with COVID in the state, including 147 in the ICU and 40 on ventilators.

The IDPH's vaccination data shows that 63.35% of McLean County is fully vaccinated and 67.63% have received at least one dose.

So far more than 340,000 Illinois residents have received the bivalent booster vaccines that are designed to increase protection against the omicron variant, IDPH's Friday update said.

MCHD is scheduling appointments for both the primary vaccines and the new bivalent vaccine meant to more specifically protect against the omicron variant. Adult vaccinations can be scheduled by calling 309-888-5435 and child vaccinations can be scheduled by calling 309-888-5455.

MCHD also is offering free COVID-19 testing at the McLean County Customer Service Center, found in the parking lot on East Street at Front Street in downtown Bloomington. The site is right across the street from the McLean County Government building, and parking is free for up to two hours.