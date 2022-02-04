McLean County releases 3 days of COVID data

BLOOMINGTON — After a two-day pause due to the snowy weather, the McLean County Health Department on Friday reported 469 new cases of COVID-19 since its Tuesday update.

The new cases include 123 on Tuesday, 220 on Wednesday and 126 on Thursday. The department also released its weekly breakdown of cases by age range. Normally it reports the weekly numbers on Wednesdays, but county offices were closed due to the weather. This week's data included Wednesday and Thursday, representing a nine-day period.

There have been 1,992 new cases in the county since Jan. 26, with people in their 20s and those younger than 11 continuing to see the highest number of cases, at 415 and 398 new cases, respectively.

The department did not announce any new deaths on Friday, leaving the total at 339. The seven-day rolling positivity rate was 6.3% and there are 1,176 people isolating in the county, along with 29 residents in the hospital due to COVID.

On Friday, Carle Health reported there were 21 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, including one person in the ICU.

The health department reported there are 32 COVID patients in McLean County hospitals, with 89% of all hospital beds and 85% of ICU beds in use.

Reditus Laboratories said that 112 people went through the community based testing site at the Interstate Center on Friday. The site was closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the weather.

The county remains a little behind the state in vaccination, at 59.19% fully vaccinated versus 62.42% statewide, the Friday update said.

MCHD has added two new vaccine clinics, on Feb. 10 and on Feb. 24, both at Grossinger Motors Arena. From 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. both days the clinics will be giving out COVID vaccines for those ages 12 and older. The clinic will switch to serving 5- to 11-year-olds from 1 to 4 p.m. both days.

Those interested can pre-register for any of the clinics on the MCHD website or by calling 309-888-5600.

Other vaccination opportunities can be found at www.vaccines.gov.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

