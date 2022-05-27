McLean County records 5 more COVID deaths, changes testing location

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County saw new COVID cases drop slightly this past week, but added five more deaths from the disease, bringing its total number of deaths to 374.

The deaths were a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 80s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 90s. None were associated with long-term care, the McLean County Health Department said in its weekly update on Friday.

The county saw 655 new cases since May 20, and 16 new hospitalizations. Around 4.5% of staffed hospital beds in the county are being used for COVID-19 patients.

Last week the department announced 683 new cases and 14 hospital admissions.

McLean County remains at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "medium community level" designation.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that there had been 36,843 new COVID cases since last week, as well as 45 deaths.

The number of Illinois counties considered to be at high community level has increased from eight to 15, including Peoria and Tazewell counties in Central Illinois. The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public in areas with high community levels.

For medium community level areas, the CDC recommends that people at higher risk from the disease, such as the immunocompromised and elderly, wear masks. People who are in regular contact with people at high risk should also consider wearing masks in medium community level areas.

Other area counties at medium community level include Logan, DeWitt, Macon, Ford and Champaign counties, according to the CDC.

In McLean county, 61.4% of the population is vaccinated, compared to 64.8% statewide, MCHD's update said.

IDPH and MCHD continue to encourage people to keep up on their COVID-19 vaccinations. Primary vaccinations, along with first and second boosters for those who qualify, are offered through MCHD. Adults can schedule a vaccination with MCHD by calling 309-888-5435; children's appointments can be made by calling 309-888-5455. Other vaccine locations can be found at vaccines.gov.

MCHD also announced changes to its testing and vaccine operations. It is ending its COVID-19 Call Center after 4 p.m. Monday, May 31, so those looking to schedule a vaccine should call the numbers above.

MCHD is also moving its testing clinics to the McLean County Customer Service Station, located in the parking lot just across East Street from the Government Center in downtown Bloomington. An entrance to the parking lot is at 201 E. Washington St.

Registration for testing can be found on the MCHD website. Walk-ins are also accepted. The next testing clinics are:

Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon

Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.