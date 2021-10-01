McLean County Nursing Home searching for new administrator

Central Illinois health care professionals discuss COVID in a roundtable discussion with Chris Coates, Central Illinois editor, and Lyndsay Jones, health care reporter.
NORMAL — County officials are searching for a new administrator to lead the McLean County Nursing Home.
Interim County administrator Cassy Taylor confirmed to The Pantagraph Friday that the nursing home's former head, Terri Edens, resigned for personal reasons Aug. 3 and a search for her replacement is ongoing.
Terri Edens, right, listens to McLean County Administrator Camille Rodriguez during an interview Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Government Center in downtown Bloomington. Edens has resigned her post as administrator and a search for her replacement is ongoing.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Her last day of employment with the county was Aug. 20.
Taylor said Edens told county officials a "career move" prompted her decision to leave the post after occupying it for just more than a year.
In the meantime, MCNH's director of nursing, Kim Bolster, is serving as interim administrator at the facility.
Taylor added that "county administration continues in the search process and has completed interviews with select candidates."
Edens began her tenure as administrator on June 22, 2020, coming to the county's employ after working in an administrative role at Bickford Senior Living in Bloomington.
Her work in long-term health care dates back to 1973.
Edens' hire last year replaced an opening created by another career move by then-administrator Cindy Wegner, who worked the job from 2015 to 2020.
Car show raises $16,000 for Clinton YMCA
Austin Cooley
Austin Cooley of Clinton held the winning ticket for the EZ-GO Golf Cart, which was raffled to support Camp Osage at the Clinton YMCA.
PROVIDED
Best in Show
Best in Show was awarded to Chuck Wilson of Oreana for his 1955 Chevrolet Truck as part of Scott’s 15 th Annual Charity Car Show in Clinton.
PROVIDED
Car show
More than 400 car enthusiasts gathered in Clinton Sunday, Sept. 26 as part of Scott’s 15 th Annual Charity Car Show, collecting $16,000 for Clinton YMCA. The show is sponsored by Baum Chevrolet Buick of Clinton.
PROVIDED
400 car enthusiasts
PROVIDED
