McLean County Nursing Home searching for new administrator

NORMAL — County officials are searching for a new administrator to lead the McLean County Nursing Home.

Interim County administrator Cassy Taylor confirmed to The Pantagraph Friday that the nursing home's former head, Terri Edens, resigned for personal reasons Aug. 3 and a search for her replacement is ongoing.

Her last day of employment with the county was Aug. 20.

Taylor said Edens told county officials a "career move" prompted her decision to leave the post after occupying it for just more than a year.

In the meantime, MCNH's director of nursing, Kim Bolster, is serving as interim administrator at the facility.

Taylor added that "county administration continues in the search process and has completed interviews with select candidates."

Edens began her tenure as administrator on June 22, 2020, coming to the county's employ after working in an administrative role at Bickford Senior Living in Bloomington.

Her work in long-term health care dates back to 1973.

Edens' hire last year replaced an opening created by another career move by then-administrator Cindy Wegner, who worked the job from 2015 to 2020.

