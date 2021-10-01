McLean County Nursing Home searching for new administrator

 Skip to main content
Central Illinois health care professionals discuss COVID in a roundtable discussion with Chris Coates, Central Illinois editor, and Lyndsay Jones, health care reporter.

NORMAL — County officials are searching for a new administrator to lead the McLean County Nursing Home. 

Interim County administrator Cassy Taylor confirmed to The Pantagraph Friday that the nursing home's former head, Terri Edens, resigned for personal reasons Aug. 3 and a search for her replacement is ongoing.  

070720-blm-loc-1nursinghome

Terri Edens, right, listens to McLean County Administrator Camille Rodriguez during an interview Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Government Center in downtown Bloomington. Edens has resigned her post as administrator and a search for her replacement is ongoing.

Her last day of employment with the county was Aug. 20. 

Watch now: McLean County hires 'consensus builder' to bring more residents to county nursing home

Taylor said Edens told county officials a "career move" prompted her decision to leave the post after occupying it for just more than a year. 

In the meantime, MCNH's director of nursing, Kim Bolster, is serving as interim administrator at the facility. 

Taylor added that "county administration continues in the search process and has completed interviews with select candidates." 

Edens began her tenure as administrator on June 22, 2020, coming to the county's employ after working in an administrative role at Bickford Senior Living in Bloomington.

Her work in long-term health care dates back to 1973. 

McLean County Nursing Home financial turnaround efforts continue

Edens' hire last year replaced an opening created by another career move by then-administrator Cindy Wegner, who worked the job from 2015 to 2020. 

