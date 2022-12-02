McLean County moves up to medium COVID level, adds 4 deaths

The four deaths are two women in their 60s, one woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, none of whom were associated with long-term care. The deaths bring the county up to 408 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. There have been 61,808 total cases.
McLean County is one of 51 counties in the state at medium level, with another 12 counties, including Logan County, at high level. Woodford, Tazewell, DeWitt and Ford counties are also at a medium level. The community level is determined by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics.
At medium level, the CDC recommends that high-risk people and those who live with them consider wearing a mask in indoor public spaces. The federal, state and local health agencies continue to recommend people get vaccinated, including with staying up to date on booster shots.
Vaccines from MCHD can be scheduled by calling 309-888-5435 for adults and 309-888-5455 for children.
The county health department also continues to offer COVID testing. Next week's schedule is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is walk in and is now at the health department in room 400E at 200 W. Front St., Bloomington.
The MCHD update noted that tests can be obtained in some ZIP codes through Project ACT (Access to COVID Tests) at accesscovidtests.org. There is a tool on that page to see if tests are available for specific ZIP codes, and some Bloomington-Normal codes do qualify. ZIP codes were selected based on the CDC's social vulnerability index and COVID burden, the Project ACT website said.
The FDA has also extended the expiration dates for iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests, which could be ordered through the federal government. New expiration dates by lot number, which are listed on the box, can be found at accesscovidtests.org.
TUESDAY, Nov. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Just over one-quarter of U.S. adults had heard of the U.S. Department of Agriculture MyPlate, which serves as the primary educational tool to communicate federal dietary guidance, during 2017 to March 2020, and 8.3 percent had tried to follow the recommendations, according to a study published online Nov. 29 in the National Health Statistics Reports, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.
Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm. It's the latest sign that the outbreak has kept spreading after having already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Saturday that the state's 13th case of bird flu was found on an egg-laying farm in northeast Nebraska's Dixon County. All the chickens on the Nebraska farm are being killed to limit the spread of the disease. Officials say the virus presents little risk to human health because human cases are extremely rare and infected birds aren't allowed into the nation's food supply.
The Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity is using part of the $9 million gift it received from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in March to provide its staff members a new employee benefit — $13,500 in the form of a forgivable loan to help with a down payment or closing costs on a home. Rebecca Thompson, who works in the nonprofit's fundraising office, thought she'd never be able to buy her own home. Now, Thompson hopes that with the down-payment assistance she can find a home with two bedrooms so she can have a home office. Plus, her cats and lizard could use some extra space.
A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park. The National Park Service says the married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile hike through an known as the Narrows on Tuesday and Wednesday. The woman, 31, and the man, 33, were not identified. The park's rescue team responded Wednesday morning and found the man on a trail being helped by other hikers and transported him to the Zion Emergency Operations Center for treatment. Rescuers administered emergency aid to the woman but determined she had died.
Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson says she'll step down when the school year ends in May. She's resigning after less than three years at the helm of one of the nation's largest public universities. The 65-year-old engineer did not explain a reason for her decision in her letter sent Monday to Ohio State students and employees. The former undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Energy joined OSU as president in September 2020 and led the Buckeyes through much of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, she served as chancellor of New York’s public university system.