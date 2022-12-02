McLean County moves up to medium COVID level, adds 4 deaths

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County has moved up to the medium COVID-19 community level and added four deaths from the illness.

On Friday, the McLean County Health Department reported 513 new cases of COVID from Nov. 18 through Thursday. There was no report last week due to Thanksgiving.

The four deaths are two women in their 60s, one woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, none of whom were associated with long-term care. The deaths bring the county up to 408 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. There have been 61,808 total cases.

Statewide, there were 20,495 new cases and 57 deaths in the past week, Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Friday.

McLean County is one of 51 counties in the state at medium level, with another 12 counties, including Logan County, at high level. Woodford, Tazewell, DeWitt and Ford counties are also at a medium level. The community level is determined by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics.

At medium level, the CDC recommends that high-risk people and those who live with them consider wearing a mask in indoor public spaces. The federal, state and local health agencies continue to recommend people get vaccinated, including with staying up to date on booster shots.

Vaccines from MCHD can be scheduled by calling 309-888-5435 for adults and 309-888-5455 for children.

The county health department also continues to offer COVID testing. Next week's schedule is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is walk in and is now at the health department in room 400E at 200 W. Front St., Bloomington.

The MCHD update noted that tests can be obtained in some ZIP codes through Project ACT (Access to COVID Tests) at accesscovidtests.org. There is a tool on that page to see if tests are available for specific ZIP codes, and some Bloomington-Normal codes do qualify. ZIP codes were selected based on the CDC's social vulnerability index and COVID burden, the Project ACT website said.