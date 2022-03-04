McLean County moves to weekly COVID updates, adds 7 cases

BLOOMINGTON — Seven people were added to McLean County’s COVID caseload on Friday, when the health department announced daily reports will be discontinued in favor of weekly reports.

“We will continue to monitor new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the burden placed on our hospitals and health systems. We will increase the frequency of COVID-19 updates if necessary,” said Marianne Manko, McLean County Health Department public affairs coordinator, in a statement. “We encourage the public to monitor the CDC Community Levels to help inform decisions for personal prevention strategies and individual behaviors based on local conditions and their unique needs.”

The department will release updates on Fridays, starting March 11.

The seven new COVID cases bring the county’s total to 49,060 probable and confirmed cases since the pandemic began. No new COVID-related deaths were reported Friday, leaving that total at 361.

Since last Friday, 88 cases have been reported in McLean County and 10,462 cases have been reported in Illinois. Statewide, 272 COVID-related deaths were reported in the past week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated McLean County’s COVID-19 community level is low. A total of eight patients have been admitted to McLean County hospitals with COVID-19 in the last seven days and 1.8% of the county's hospital beds were in use by COVID patients, the health department reported.

A single-day testing clinic will be available from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Pre-registration is recommended and available at mcleancountyil.gov.

Information on additional testing sites and vaccination clinics in McLean County is also on the county website.

In McLean County, 61.53% of the population is considered fully vaccinated, and statewide 63.86% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

