McLean County health officials urge vaccination, continued precautions amid latest COVID surge

BLOOMINGTON — As the U.S. enters another pandemic-tinged holiday season, COVID-19 cases are rising again, including in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health continues to encourage vaccination as the best way to gather safely.

"IDPH encourages all Illinoisans who are age 5 and older to get their COVID-19 vaccine and their flu vaccine before gathering for the holidays. Also individuals who qualify should get a COVID-19 booster for extra protection this holiday season," said IDPH spokesperson Chris Martinez.

In guidance issued in October, IDPH recommended unvaccinated people get tested before and after traveling. It is also safer to travel in a private vehicle or during non-peak times.

Gatherings should be kept small and socially distanced, IDPH's guidance said. People should avoid gathering in small rooms or areas.

IDPH announced more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases in the week leading up to Friday, Nov. 12, a 29% increase from the week prior. This is the first time the number of new cases in a week has been higher than 20,000 since the week ending Sept. 24.

The number of people in the hospital for COVID-related reasons also increased, from 1,257 on Nov. 5 to 1,553 on Nov. 12.

The number of deaths reported fell last week, however, from 183 deaths in the week ending Nov. 5 to 129 deaths in the week ending Nov. 12.

Numbers of new cases largely declined in October, from a peak of 19,244 new cases reported Oct. 8 to 14,161 new cases reported Oct. 29. New cases had reached as high as 30,000 per week in early September. The Oct. 29 number was the lowest weekly count since July.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show a peak of daily new cases in Illinois in late August and early September. It was the highest peak in new cases since January of this year.

Locally, McLean County also saw a dip in new cases in October, going from an average of 58 new cases a day in September to 34 in October, according to data from the McLean County Health Department.

So far in November, the department has been reporting an average of 50 new cases a day, rising back toward what was seen in August and September. MCHD reported 184 new COVID-19 cases over the past weekend. The seven-day rolling positivity rate is 3.1% as of Sunday.

Twenty county residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 65% of ICU beds in use and 91% of total hospital beds in use.

IDPH has now issued warnings for most counties in the state indicating increased risk of transmission. There are some pockets in the state without warnings, such as Lake and McHenry counties north of Chicago, and in southeastern and southwestern Illinois, including the Metro East.

The CDC has placed most counties in Illinois in the “high” transmission level.

Both lists include McLean and its surrounding counties.

The county saw an increase in cases around the holidays last year, said MCHD spokesperson Marianne Manko. That led to an increase in hospitalizations and deaths in December and January, with 74 COVID-19 deaths in the county in December and 45 in January.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is more than twice as contagious as earlier variants, the CDC said. So a person who a year ago might only have gotten two people sick would now be expected to get five others sick.

As of Nov. 12, around 67% of Illinois residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 61% fully vaccinated. Health care experts continue to recommend vaccination as the best way to protect oneself against COVID-19, and vaccination is now available for anyone age 5 and up.

Earlier IDPH press releases had said that around 69% of Illinois residents had received at least their first dose, but that number has been reevaluated following data cleaning, Martinez said. All data the department releases is reviewed and may change.

McLean County is behind the state in vaccination rates, according to MCHD's latest update, with around 60% of residents having received at least one dose and slightly over 55% of residents fully vaccinated.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.