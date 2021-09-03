McLean County health officials: Unvaccinated behind COVID surge

BLOOMINGTON — Same trend, different week.

That was McLean County Health Department spokeswoman Marianne Manko's description of the trends contact tracers have seen in new local COVID-19 cases.

Another 91 cases were announced Friday, with Manko adding that, like most cases in recent weeks, the majority are "among the unvaccinated." In the first two days of September, there have been 173 confirmed COVID cases.

"Exposure (is) traced back largely to no masking in crowded, indoor spaces," Manko said. "Mostly people socializing with multiple other people who are also unmasked and in close contact."

Data from MCHD released earlier this week showed the age group with the most cases (116) in the past seven days was those in their 20s.

Children ages 0 to 17 were the second-largest group, with 109 cases confirmed among them. Of those cases, 68 were confirmed in children ages 0 to 11 who, according to current federal guidelines, are too young to be eligible for the vaccine.

McLean County Confirmed COVID cases by age from 08/25 to 09/01 0-11: 68

12-17: 41

18-19: 49

20s: 116

30s: 56

40s: 56

50s: 36

60s: 20

70s: 14

80’s: 4

90’s: 0

100’s: 0

The county remains on the "high" community spread metric as defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC's most current data reports an average of 268 cases per 100,000 people in the county.

An additional 25 people were reported as isolating at home due to exposure, MCHD said Friday, bringing that total to 568.

One more person was hospitalized locally as a COVID patient in the past day, bringing the total to 31 such patients between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers.

Local hospital bed capacity eased some in the past day, MCHD reported, with 15% of intensive care beds open and 10% of all total beds open.

The number of McLean County residents who are hospitalized at places either in or outside of the county remained unchanged, still sitting at 22.

More than 92,200 people in the area are considered fully vaccinated — or about 52.2% of the county's overall population. While that percentage just trails the state's percentage of 53%, McLean County has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated people in the area, beating out neighboring Tazewell (48%), Woodford (46%) and Livingston (41%) counties.