McLean County health officials: Unvaccinated behind COVID surge

That was McLean County Health Department spokeswoman Marianne Manko's description of the trends contact tracers have seen in new local COVID-19 cases.
Another 91 cases were announced Friday, with Manko adding that, like most cases in recent weeks, the majority are "among the unvaccinated." In the first two days of September, there have been 173 confirmed COVID cases.
"Exposure (is) traced back largely to no masking in crowded, indoor spaces," Manko said. "Mostly people socializing with multiple other people who are also unmasked and in close contact."
Data from MCHD released earlier this week showed the age group with the most cases (116) in the past seven days was those in their 20s.
Children ages 0 to 17 were the second-largest group, with 109 cases confirmed among them. Of those cases, 68 were confirmed in children ages 0 to 11 who, according to current federal guidelines, are too young to be eligible for the vaccine.
More than 92,200 people in the area are considered fully vaccinated — or about 52.2% of the county's overall population. While that percentage just trails the state's percentage of 53%, McLean County has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated people in the area, beating out neighboring Tazewell (48%), Woodford (46%) and Livingston (41%) counties.
The North Mississippi Allstars rehearse before their Saturday evening performance in downtown Bloomington. Seating begins at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. for this week's installment of the Saturdays on the Square concert series. Admission is free.
Althea Grace, headliner of the first Castle Theatre and Pantagraph Media Saturdays on the Square event, Facetimes with her daughter, Lennon, before the show. Saturdays on the Square is a free event held on the museum square in downtown Bloomington.
The Grammy-nominated North Mississippi Allstars headlined the third Saturdays on the Square concert on Saturday night, with crowds gathering early in the evening to secure seating. The fourth and last free concert on the museum square in downtown Bloomington will be Sept. 4
DeeOhGee and Grammy-nominated North Mississippi Allstars drew fans from throughout Central Illinois on Saturday night to the third Saturdays on the Square concert presented by The Castle Theatre and Pantagraph Media. This is the third of four concerts held on the museum square in downtown Bloomington. The final concert will be Sept. 4.
Photos: Scenes from Saturday's on the Square concert series
080121SaturdayonSquare2.jpg
The band Great Peacock plays July 31 in downtown Bloomington as part of the at Saturdays on the Square concert series. The series continues with the North Mississippi Allstars on Aug. 14.
Carlos T. Miranda, For The Pantagraph
IMG_1571.jpg
DAN ADAMS, THE PANTAGRAPH
Crowds sit on the McLean County Museum of History grounds for the third of four Saturdays on the Square concerts presented by The Castle Theatre and Pantagraph Media.
JUSTIN HURT, THE PANTAGRAPH
072521-blm-loc-concert3
JUSTIN HURT, THE PANTAGRAPH
JUSTIN HURT, THE PANTAGRAPH
