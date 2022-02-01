McLean County Health Department updates COVID data

BLOOMINGTON — Two COVID-related deaths were reported Tuesday in McLean County as well as 269 new cases of the virus.

The McLean County Health Department reported Tuesday afternoon the deaths include one man in his 50s and one woman in her 90s, neither associated with a long-term care facility, bringing the county’s total COVID-related deaths to 339.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health website, all community-based testing sites will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday because of the winter storm expected to hit Tuesday night. This includes the site operated by Reditus Laboratories at the Interstate Center in Bloomington.

Twenty-seven McLean County residents were hospitalized because of COVID-19 and McLean County hospitals reported having 38 total COVID patients. The county’s intensive care units are 85% full and 98% of total hospital beds are in use, MCHD reported.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Carle Health reported Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal has 33 COVID-19 patients, with two of those in the ICU. This indicates OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington had 6 COVID patients at the time of MCHD’s report.

As of Tuesday, 1,643 people are in isolation at home.

Since Monday’s health department report, 535 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

To find an available testing site in McLean County and make an appointment, visit health.mcleancountyil.gov.

A vaccination clinic will be held at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 for those ages 12 and up.

To pre-register for the clinic, visit health.mcleancountyil.gov. For a vaccine appointment, residents can also call the MCHD COVID-19 Call Center at 309-888-5600 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Other vaccine locations can be found at vaccines.gov.

As of Tuesday, 59.12% of McLean County’s population is fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and 62.24% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

