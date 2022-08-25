McLean County Health Department to lead diabetes prevention program

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department soon will begin a yearlong PreventT2 Lifestyle Change Program designed to help residents prevent or reverse prediabetes.

Guided by a trained lifestyle coach, participants will learn the skills to make lasting changes: losing a modest amount of weight; becoming more physically active; making better food and beverage choices; and managing stress, according to a news release.

PreventT2 is part of the CDC’s National Diabetes Prevention Program, which is based on research that showed people with prediabetes who lost 5 to 7% of their body weight reduced their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58%, the news release said.

“One in three American adults has prediabetes, so the need for prevention has never been greater,” stated Kim Anderson, director of maternal child health services at MCHD. “The PreventT2 program offers a proven approach to preventing or delaying the onset of Type 2 diabetes through modest lifestyle changes made with the support of a coach and one’s peers.”

The program is free for McLean County residents. Participants must qualify for the program, then commit to a one-year schedule — meeting weekly for the first six months, then once or twice a month for the second six months. Participants will meet at MCHD, 200 W. Front St. in downtown Bloomington.

MCHD will host an introductory session, or "Session Zero," to answer questions about what to expect and to help people determine their readiness to participate. Attendees can choose from two sessions: from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, or 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. Both sessions will be held in MCHD Room 324, on the third floor of the building.

To qualify, participants must meet ALL of the following:

Be 18 years of age or older

Have a body mass index of 25 or higher (23 or higher if Asian American)

Not be previously diagnosed with type 1 or type 2 diabetes

Not be pregnant at the time of enrollment

And meet ONE of the following:

A recent (within the past year) blood test meeting ONE of the following specifications: fasting glucose of 100 to 123 mg/dL; plasma glucose measured 2 hours after a 75mg glucose load of 140 to 199 gm/dL; or A1C of 5.7 to 6.4

Clinically diagnosed gestational diabetes mellitus during a previous pregnancy

A positive screening for prediabetes based on the CDC prediabetes screening test: www.cdc.gov/prediabetes/takethetest