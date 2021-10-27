McLean County Health Department to begin offering booster shots

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department said Tuesday that booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at upcoming clinics.

Last week, federal health authorities recommended specific groups — like people over the age of 65 or adults with underlying health conditions — get a third dose six months after receiving the Moderna or Pfizer shots. Those who received the single-dose J&J shot can get a booster dose as early as two months after the first shot.

On Wednesday, MCHD said it would included Moderna and J&J booster doses at the following clinics:

• Thursday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Activity and Recreation Center, Normal

• Thursday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington

• Friday, Nov. 12, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Heartland Head Start, Bloomington

• Thursday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington

Preregistration is not required, but the department "strongly recommends" it for faster service.

Other locations where boosters shots can be given include CVS, Walgreens, Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco pharmacies.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health showed a 774-dose jumped in administered doses over the past day in McLean County. That jump is likely due to the increased availability of booster shots.

The total for McLean County is now at 194,777 doses administered overall.