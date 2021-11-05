 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

McLean County Health Department sets COVID vaccine clinics for kids

  • 0

The United States on Wednesday (November 3) began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, the latest group to become eligible for the shots that provide protection against the illness to recipients and those around them.

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department next week will start holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11.

First-dose clinics are set for 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington, and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, also at Grossinger. More clinics will be announced soon, including some with after-school hours, MCHD said.

Registration and appointments are required by calling the MCHD Call Center at 309-888-5600. Walk-in appointments are not yet available for this age group.

Animal rescue in Normal sets sights on permanent facility

The children’s vaccine clinics follow guidance issued this week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Under these guidelines, the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to children ages 5 to 11 in two “mini-doses” three weeks apart.

“Although most children will not suffer severe COVID-19 illness, the risks associated with contracting COVID-19 are considerably higher and more serious than the minimal risks associated with vaccination,” MCHD Administrator Jessica McKnight said in a news release Friday morning. “Because there is no ‘risk-free’ option, we encourage parents who still have concerns about the vaccine to talk to their pediatrician to make the most informed decision that is best for their family.”

Children younger than 12 have accounted for the highest percentage of new cases of any age range in McLean County nearly every week for the last two months, according to the news release.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Some holiday decorations might attract spiders

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Some holiday decorations might attract spiders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News