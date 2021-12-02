McLean County Health Department: 100% of ICU beds filled

MCLEAN COUNTY — Hospitals in McLean County have no ICU beds available, the McLean County Health Department reported Thursday.

A daily COVID-19 update from MCHD said hospitals in the county list 100% of their ICU beds as being in use, with 99% of their total beds occupied.

Twenty-seven patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county. Twenty-two residents from McLean County are hospitalized from the virus, the report added.

The Pantagraph previously reported that 88% of ICU beds at hospitals in the county were filled as of Wednesday.

The health department also announced Thursday that 195 new cases were confirmed, raising the total figure for probable and confirmed cases since last year to 25,495. The update counted 869 people under home isolation, with another 24,317 reported as released from isolation and deemed recovered.

A total of 287 deaths in the county have been tied to COVID-19, following three deaths announced Tuesday, county updates said.

The update reported a cumulative positivity rate of 4.1%, out of 622,400 tests for the virus. It added the weekly rolling average as of Wednesday showed a 7.3% positivity rate.

McLean County is experiencing high community transmission, per the CDC Data Tracker. That's based on an average of 329.41 cases per 100,000, as of Tuesday.

