McLean County down to medium COVID level, 444 new cases reported

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported 444 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday but announced a reduced community level for the virus.
The county has now seen a total of 57,666 COVID cases since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported in the past week, leaving the county's number of confirmed COVID-related deaths at 385. However, it may take days or weeks to receive an official death certificate and cause of death.
Based on metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, McLean County has
dropped from a "high" to a "medium" community level. At this level, the CDC recommends residents at the highest risk of serious illness or who have a high-risk individual living in their home to wear face masks in indoor public places.
A total of 66 counties, including nearby Ford and Champaign, remain at a high community level and another 31 are at the medium level.
The Illinois Department of Public Health Death on Friday reported 35,731 new COVID-19 cases and 48 COVID-related deaths across the state since July 22. This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in Illinois to 34,357.
As of Thursday night, 1,459 individuals in Illinois were hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 153 were in the intensive care unit and 43 were on ventilators.
The McLean County Health Department continues to offer free testing at its customer service center in the parking lot on East Street between Front and Washington streets. Upcoming testing clinics are set for 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Wednesday. Walk-ups are accepted, but those who would like to register in advance may do so
on the health department's website.
COVID-19 vaccination opportunities can be found at
vaccines.gov or by calling MCHD at 309-888-5435 for adult vaccinations or 309-888-5455 for child vaccinations. Boosters are also available.
