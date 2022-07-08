McLean County COVID level returns to 'high'

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County’s community level for COVID-19 moved from medium to high this week, the health department announced Friday.

The McLean County Health Department reported 388 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last week, bringing the county’s total probable and confirmed cases to 56,442 since March 2020.

Two weeks ago, the county’s level was reduced from high to medium, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rating that measures the number of new cases per 100,000 people, admissions per 100,000 and the percentage of hospital beds used for COVID-19 patients.

According to Friday’s health department report, the majority of new cases are people in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.

The CDC reported McLean County had about 10 new hospital admissions for COVID per 100,000 people in the week ending July 5, as well as 216 new positive cases per 100,000 people in the week ending July 6.

No new COVID-related deaths were reported for McLean County, leaving the total at 381 since the pandemic began.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and MCHD continue to encourage residents to keep up with their COVID-19 vaccinations. Primary vaccinations, along with first and second boosters for those who qualify, are offered through MCHD. Adults can schedule a vaccination with MCHD by calling 309-888-5435; children's appointments can be made by calling 309-888-5455. Other vaccine locations can be found at vaccines.gov.

Approximately 62.89% of McLean County's population is fully vaccinated against COVID, with around 291,954 doses administered.

Testing clinics are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon July 12 and 13 at the McLean County Customer Service Center in the parking lot across East Street from the Government Center in downtown Bloomington. An entrance to the parking lot is at 201 E. Washington St.

Residents can register on site or online in advance at health.mcleancountyil.gov/735/COVID-19-Local-Testing-Options.