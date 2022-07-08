McLean County COVID level returns to 'high'

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County’s community level for COVID-19 moved from medium to high this week,
the health department announced Friday.
The McLean County Health Department reported 388 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last week, bringing the county’s total probable and confirmed cases to 56,442 since March 2020.
Two weeks ago, the county’s level was
reduced from high to medium, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rating that measures the number of new cases per 100,000 people, admissions per 100,000 and the percentage of hospital beds used for COVID-19 patients.
According to Friday’s health department report, the majority of new cases are people in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.
The CDC reported McLean County had about 10 new hospital admissions for COVID per 100,000 people in the week ending July 5, as well as 216 new positive cases per 100,000 people in the week ending July 6.
No new COVID-related deaths were reported for McLean County, leaving the total at 381 since the pandemic began.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and MCHD continue to encourage residents to keep up with their COVID-19 vaccinations. Primary vaccinations, along with first and second boosters for those who qualify, are offered through MCHD. Adults can schedule a vaccination with MCHD by calling 309-888-5435; children's appointments can be made by calling 309-888-5455. Other vaccine locations can be found at
vaccines.gov.
Approximately 62.89% of McLean County's population is fully vaccinated against COVID, with around 291,954 doses administered.
Testing clinics are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon July 12 and 13 at the McLean County Customer Service Center in the parking lot across East Street from the Government Center in downtown Bloomington. An entrance to the parking lot is at 201 E. Washington St.
Statewide, 27,543 new COVID cases and 48 COVID-related deaths were reported Friday for the last week, according to IDPH.
Photos: The scene in Japan after assassination of former PM Shinzo Abe
Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, falls on the ground in Nara, western Japan Friday, July 8, 2022. Abe was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday. (Kyodo News via AP)
This aerial photo shows the scene of gunshots in Nara, western Japan Friday, July 8, 2022. Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday. (Kyodo News via AP)(Kyodo News via AP)
People react after gunshots in Nara, western Japan Friday, July 8, 2022. Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.(Kyodo News via AP)
People react after gunshots in Nara, western Japan Friday, July 8, 2022. Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday. (Kyodo News via AP)
Police inspect the site where Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in Nara, western Japan Friday, July 8, 2022. Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday. (Kyodo News via AP)
People watch TV news reporting Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot, in Tokyo, Friday, July 8, 2022. Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan and was airlifted to a nearby hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said.(Kyodo News via AP)
Investigators work near the site of gunshots in Nara, western Japan Friday, July 8, 2022. Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday. (Kyodo News via AP)
In this image from a video, Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, falls on the ground in Nara, western Japan Friday, July 8, 2022. Abe was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan and was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. (Kyodo News via AP)
In this image from a video, a man, center, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara, western Japan Friday, July 8, 2022. Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan and was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. (Kyodo News via AP)
An employee distributes extra editions of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reporting on Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan and was airlifted to a nearby hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
An employee distributes extra editions of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reporting on Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan and was airlifted to a nearby hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
People read extra editions of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reporting on Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan and was airlifted to a nearby hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
Employees prepare to distribute extra editions of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reporting on Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan and was airlifted to a nearby hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
A patient, believed to be Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is carried on a stretcher on arrival by medical helicopter at a hospital in Kashihara, Nara prefecture, western Japan Friday, July 8, 2022. Abe was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan and was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. (Kyodo News via AP)
This photo shows the hospital where Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is transported in Kashihara, Nara prefecture, western Japan Friday, July 8, 2022. Abe was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan and was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. (Kyodo News via AP)
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, finishes to speak to media at the Prime Minister's official residence Friday, July 8, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan and was airlifted to a nearby hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, speaks to media at the Prime Minister's official residence Friday, July 8, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan and was airlifted to a nearby hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, speaks to media at the Prime Minister's official residence Friday, July 8, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan and was airlifted to a nearby hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, pauses as he speaks to media at the Prime Minister's official residence Friday, July 8, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan and was airlifted to a nearby hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
In this image from a video, Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, is attended on the ground in Nara, western Japan Friday, July 8, 2022. Abe was shot and critically wounded during a campaign speech Friday. He was airlifted to a hospital but officials said he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. (Kyodo News via AP)
ADDS NAME OF THE MAN - In this image from a video, Tetsuya Yamagami is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara, western Japan Friday, July 8, 2022. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, an arch-conservative and one of the country's most divisive figures, was shot and critically wounded during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital but officials said he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. Nara prefectural police confirmed the arrest of Yamagami, 41, on suspicion of attempted murder. (Kyodo News via AP)
Tetsuya Yamagami, bottom, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, Friday, July 8, 2022. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, an arch-conservative and one of his nation's most divisive figures, was shot and critically wounded by Yamagami, during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital but officials said he was not breathing and his heart had stopped.(Katsuhiko Hirano/The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP)
Katsuhiko Hirano
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254.
