McLean County continues to see high COVID transmission

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is urging COVID testing for anyone who may have been exposed to the virus recently as the county is seeing a high community transmission rate.
On Thursday the health department reported 116 new cases, with a total of 1,183 people isolated at home. Thirty-one McLean County residents are hospitalized due to the virus, and there are 43 total patients hospitalized for COVID in McLean County.
The percentage of McLean County intensive care unit beds in use remains at 88%, with 98% of all total hospital beds in the county in use, MCHD said.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 5.9% through Wednesday. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicates the county is experiencing high community transmission.
People are encouraged to seek COVID testing if they have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19, even if they are not experiencing symptoms, MCHD said Thursday. Testing can lead to early detection, reducing risk of hospitalization or death.
The health department recommends that anyone who has come in contact with someone who has COVID get tested five to seven days after exposure if there are no symptoms, and immediately if there are symptoms.
On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state's first known case of the omicron variant had been found in Chicago.
MCHD has scheduled several vaccination clinics for those ages 12 and older. Dates and times are:
- Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in LeRoy
- Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena
- Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena
- Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hudson Fire Department
- Dec. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena
- Dec. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena
First, second, third and booster shots will be available at these clinics. Registration is encouraged due to high demand, but not required.
For more information on upcoming clinics, or to register, visit the McLean County Health Department website or call 309-888-5600 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Sierra Henry's 5 most memorable stories of 2021
Another crazy year has flown by and I would be lying if I said choosing my top five most memorable stories was easy. These lists, which we do every year in December, are always difficult. How can I sum up all the good, hard work we do in just five stories?
This is my second year with The Pantagraph, so I decided to choose five in-depth pieces that spoke to me and our readers. Some are heart-wrenching, such as the memories Jelani Day's friends shared with me. Others are more light hearted, like my story looking at Steak 'n Shake and all the fun Bloomington-Normal residents had eating at the restaurant when it was in its heyday.
There are many reasons I am proud to work for this organization. Our work is not only a reflection of ourselves as reporters, but of this community. I hope everyone can continue enjoying all the great work we do every day to provide quality local journalism to our readers. Thank you to all of our subscribers and readers for the support.
