McLean County continues to see high COVID transmission

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is urging COVID testing for anyone who may have been exposed to the virus recently as the county is seeing a high community transmission rate.

On Thursday the health department reported 116 new cases, with a total of 1,183 people isolated at home. Thirty-one McLean County residents are hospitalized due to the virus, and there are 43 total patients hospitalized for COVID in McLean County.

The percentage of McLean County intensive care unit beds in use remains at 88%, with 98% of all total hospital beds in the county in use, MCHD said.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 5.9% through Wednesday. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicates the county is experiencing high community transmission.

People are encouraged to seek COVID testing if they have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19, even if they are not experiencing symptoms, MCHD said Thursday. Testing can lead to early detection, reducing risk of hospitalization or death.

The health department recommends that anyone who has come in contact with someone who has COVID get tested five to seven days after exposure if there are no symptoms, and immediately if there are symptoms.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state's first known case of the omicron variant had been found in Chicago.

MCHD has scheduled several vaccination clinics for those ages 12 and older. Dates and times are:

Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in LeRoy

Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena

Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena

Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hudson Fire Department

Dec. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena

Dec. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena

First, second, third and booster shots will be available at these clinics. Registration is encouraged due to high demand, but not required.

For more information on upcoming clinics, or to register, visit the McLean County Health Department website or call 309-888-5600 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234.

