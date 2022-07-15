McLean County confirms 424 new COVID cases over last week

The county also remains in the medium community transmission level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means the CDC encourages people at the highest risk or who live with high-risk people should consider wearing masks in indoor public places.
CDC data as of July 12 also shows that 9.8 new hospital admissions of COVID-19 were recorded across the previous seven days in the county, per 100,00 people. Additionally, McLean County reported 246.62 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, and the county's seven-day positivity rate as of Thursday was 24.9%.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that 33,066 new probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported across the state since Friday, July 8. In that time, another 59 deaths have been tracked as well throughout Illinois.
Counties listed as high community transmission levels include most counties in northern Illinois, plus counties around Peoria, Champaign, Springfield and Quincy.
MCHD is continuing to offer vaccination and testing options for COVID-19. Vaccines are available to everyone 6 months of age and older. Adult immunizations can be scheduled by calling 309-888-5435, and appointments for child vaccinations can be made by calling 309-888-5455.
A total of 293,060 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been issued in McLean County. Just under 63% of the county is fully vaccinated, which is just 2% behind the state level.
COVID-19 testing clinics are available at the McLean County Customer Service center, found in a parking lot just east of the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., Bloomington. The next clinics are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Wednesday. Walk-ups are welcome, or you can register for a testing appointment on the MCHD website.
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison
Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.
