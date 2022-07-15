McLean County confirms 424 new COVID cases over last week

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department has announced 424 new COVID cases were confirmed since Friday, July 8.

A press release Friday from MCHD said a total of 56,866 cases have been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 424 new cases, county data shows that most are occurring in people in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.

On July 8, the county reported that a woman in her 70s had died from COVID-19. No new COVID-related deaths were reported in the past week, leaving that total at 381.

The county also remains in the medium community transmission level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means the CDC encourages people at the highest risk or who live with high-risk people should consider wearing masks in indoor public places.

CDC data as of July 12 also shows that 9.8 new hospital admissions of COVID-19 were recorded across the previous seven days in the county, per 100,00 people. Additionally, McLean County reported 246.62 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, and the county's seven-day positivity rate as of Thursday was 24.9%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that 33,066 new probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported across the state since Friday, July 8. In that time, another 59 deaths have been tracked as well throughout Illinois.

Counties listed as high community transmission levels include most counties in northern Illinois, plus counties around Peoria, Champaign, Springfield and Quincy.

MCHD is continuing to offer vaccination and testing options for COVID-19. Vaccines are available to everyone 6 months of age and older. Adult immunizations can be scheduled by calling 309-888-5435, and appointments for child vaccinations can be made by calling 309-888-5455.

A total of 293,060 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been issued in McLean County. Just under 63% of the county is fully vaccinated, which is just 2% behind the state level.