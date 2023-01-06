 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McLean County back up to medium COVID level

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County has returned to a medium COVID-19 community level.

The McLean County Health Department reported 159 new cases of COVID from Dec. 30 through Thursday, bringing the total probable and confirmed cases to 62,951 since the pandemic began.

No deaths were reported in the past week, leaving that total at 415 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Statewide, there were 16,281 new cases and 20 deaths in the past week, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday.

McLean County is one of 45 counties in the state at a medium level, with another 28 counties, including Tazewell and Logan, at a high level. Champaign, DeWitt, Ford, Macon and Woodford are also at a medium level. The community level is determined by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics. Last week, McLean County had dipped down to the low level. 

At medium level, the CDC recommends that high-risk people and those living with them consider wearing a mask in indoor public spaces. The federal, state and local health agencies continue to recommend people get vaccinated and stay up to date on booster shots.

Vaccines from MCHD can be scheduled by calling 309-888-5435 for adults and 309-888-5455 for children.

To find other locations offering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, visit vaccines.gov.

MCHD will offer free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Wednesday at the health department building at 200 W. Front St., Bloomington. Participants should not consume food or drink for one hour before the test.

MCHD also is distributing free at-home COVID tests for those who want to pick them up in person. Each box contains two antigen tests, and there is a limit of one box per person, per week. Tests can be picked up from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in Room 400E of the health department building.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

