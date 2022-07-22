McLean County back to high COVID level, adds four deaths

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is reporting four more deaths and 356 new cases of COVID-19. The county is at high community level for the virus.

The newly recorded deaths include a man in his 90s, a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 50s, none of whom were associated with long-term care, MCHD said in its report on Friday.

That brings the total deaths from COVID in the county to 385, with total and probable cases reported to the department at 57,222. The new cases are since last Friday, July 15.

Under metrics set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, McLean County is considered to be at "high" community level. The CDC recommends all people wear masks in public indoor spaces. McLean County was at a medium community level last week.

Across Illinois, 57 other counties are at a high community level, including nearby Tazewell and Ford counties. Another 36 counties are at medium community level.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 32,268 new cases and 52 deaths across the state since July 15. That brings the totals to more than 3.5 million cases and 34,309 deaths.

There were also 1,453 people in the state hospitalized for COVID as of Thursday night, IDPH reported. That includes 145 people in the ICU and 46 people on ventilators.

People of all ages can now receive COVID-19 vaccines, and both the state and local health departments recommend people do so. Vaccination opportunities can be found at vaccines.gov or by calling MCHD at 309-888-5435 for adult vaccinations or 309-888-5455 for child vaccinations. Boosters are also available.