 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

McLean County adds 87 COVID cases

  • 0

The U.S. on Friday opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults and took the extra step of urging people 50 and older to seek one, aiming to ward off a winter surge as coronavirus cases rise even before millions of Americans travel for the holidays.

BLOOMINGTON — Eighty-seven new coronavirus cases were reported Friday by McLean County health officials. A woman in her 90s with COVID who is associated with a long-term care facility also died. 

The fatality is the 284th in McLean County since the pandemic started.

Other data released Friday: 

  • 581 people are isolating at home and 23,405 are considered recovered
  • 99% total hospital beds are in use 
  • More than 598,400 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 4.1%
  • Approximately 211,654 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 55.75% of the population are fully vaccinated
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: COVID-19 boosters: CDC director OKs shots for all adults after FDA approval

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 more COVID deaths reported in McLean County

2 more COVID deaths reported in McLean County

The deaths included a female in her 80s and a male in his 90s, both associated with long-term care facilities. There have now been a total of 278 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The latest health events in Central Illinois

The latest health events in Central Illinois

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: COVID-19 boosters: CDC director OKs shots for all adults after FDA approval

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News