McLean County adds 719 COVID cases, nearing 40K total

BLOOMINGTON — The rolling seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in McLean County has dropped about four percentage points since Monday, according to the latest available data from the health department.

The latest report from Friday included 719 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, totaling 39,875 cases since the pandemic began.

McLean County’s seven-day positivity rate as of Thursday was 15.3%, down from 19.2% on Monday. The county’s cumulative positivity rate, with more than 753,600 tests administered since the start of the pandemic, is 5.3%.

Hospitals continue to be overwhelmed, however, as the county is coming off a day of record-high COVID hospitalizations. The 70 COVID hospitalizations reported for Wednesday was the highest in the county since the health department began tracking the number.

Sixty-six people were in McLean County hospitals with the virus as of Friday.

There are 55 McLean County residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19, but not all may be at local hospitals.

McLean County hospitals reported Friday that 85% of intensive care beds were occupied, while 95% of all beds were in use.

Marianne Manko, McLean County Health Department spokeswoman, said the hospitalization numbers are simply "a snapshot of what's going on, what has been updated in their files in that moment."

But she said the trend of increasing hospitalizations is one to be concerned about.

"We certainly hope that this is the maximum, but we don't know," Manko said. "We can still see that our transmission is extremely high."

McLean County is experiencing high community transmission of the virus, according to the CDC's data tracker. The county has about 3,122 cases per 100,000 people, according to the CDC.

No deaths associated with COVID were reported Friday. McLean County has reported a total of 320 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The McLean County Health Department also noted Friday that the following vaccine clinics have been added at Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St. in Bloomington:

Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Ages 5 to 11 only, appointments required at health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine)

The county health department said Friday that about 58% of McLean County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 254,012 doses administered so far. About 61% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, the McLean County Health Department’s involvement in contact tracing has decreased, as its involvement in the process has changed with the Illinois Department of Public Health’s switch to a centralized statewide program.

“Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will be notified via an automated text message from the IDPH Surge Center,” according to Friday’s report. “Positive cases can ‘opt-in’ to receive additional contact from the IDPH Surge Center by called 1-312-777-1999 and leaving a message. This is also the number they can call if they have tested positive for COVID-19 but have not received an automated text message.”

