McLean County adds 697 new COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — Hospitals in McLean County are seeing more patient admissions this week from COVID-19, according to Thursday's update from the McLean County Health Department.

MCHD reported 697 cases new cases on Thursday, taking the total case count to 39,156. Of those, its statement said, 4,974 are isolated at home and 33,809 are recovered.

In total, MCHD reports tallied 53 people from McLean County as currently receiving hospital care for the virus. That number rose by three since Wednesday.

The grand total of COVID patients listed at hospitals in the county jumped by four since Wednesday to 70. Comparatively, ICU availability is making a comeback, with 89% of those beds open as of Thursday. That figure was was 92% the day prior.

Overall hospital bed vacancy increased slightly Thursday, as their usage dropped one point to 98%.

The cumulative positivity rate for McLean County is holding at 5.2%, with over 746,000 tests recorded since the start of the pandemic. Health officials found the weekly average for positive tests has dropped to to 17.8% as of Tuesday. The seven-day average as of Monday was 19.2%.

Since Wednesday, there have been 623 vaccine doses issued in McLean County, counting toward a total of 253,167 shots administered. MCHD said 58.72% of the county's population is fully vaccinated, just behind the Illinois vaccination rate of 61.24%.

Just over 92% of people ages 65 and up are completely inoculated for the virus, according to MCHD. For the age groups of 12-17 and 18-64, that number is about 62%. Less than 19% of children ages 5-11 have been vaccinated, per MCHD.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

