McLean County adds 683 new COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County remains at medium community level for COVID-19 as weekly case numbers continued to increase and hospital admissions remain above target levels.
On Friday, the McLean County Health Department reported 683 new cases since May 13, and 14 hospital admissions between May 10 and May 17. That translates to a case rate of 408 per 100,000 people and admission rate of eight per 100,000 people.
The county is considered to be at a medium COVID-19 community level based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measures of new cases per 100,000 people, admissions per 100,000 and the percent of hospital beds used for COVID-19 patients.
McLean County is using 2.2% of inpatient beds for COVID-19 patients, the health department said.
With 119 new cases, people in their 30s represented a plurality of new cases this past week, followed by 115 cases among people in their 20s and 111 cases among those 11 and younger.
The health department did not report any new COVID-19 deaths last week, leaving the total at 369. There have been 52,924 total COVID-19 cases in the county.
On May 13, MCHD reported 613 new cases in the week prior, and 16 hospitalizations between May 3 and May 10.
At medium community level, the CDC recommends increased precautions for people who are at high risk from COVID-19 and those in regular contact with someone who is at high risk.
A designation of "low" would require fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 people, fewer than 10 new hospital admissions per 100,000 population and less than 10% of staffed inpatient beds being used by COVID-19 patients.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 40,193 new cases of COVID-19 since May 13. There were eight counties in the state at high community level and 39 at medium community level.
The counties at high community level include Champaign, Ford, Peoria and Tazewell counties in Central Illinois.
IDPH and MCHD continue to encourage people to keep up on their COVID-19 vaccinations. Primary vaccinations, along with first and second boosters for those who qualify, are offered through MCHD. Those interested should call the MCHD COVID Call Center at (309) 888-5600.
In McLean County, 61.27% of the population is fully vaccinated, compared to 64.7% statewide, MCHD's update said.
MCHD has three COVID testing clinics scheduled for next week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. All three are from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Central Illinois’s most affordable starter homes
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $89,000
Large 1 and 1/2 story home on corner lot. 2 car detached garage. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 kitchens. Second story family room. Pocket doors, lots of original woodwork and hardwood flooring. Tons of space. Property is being cleaned out. Use back door.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $95,000
Spacious 3 bedroom home with Large bedrooms , kitchen. Recent updates include laminate flooring , Furnace and Ac , dishwasher and water main in. Porch on front and back for entertaining . Move in condition.
3 Bedroom Home in Arrowsmith - $50,000
This home has been in the family for years and ready for new owners. The HUGE lot used to be two parcels but is now conjoined into one. Single attached garage stall with an additional 20 x 30 pole barn! The home features a main level bedroom and 2 upstairs bedrooms. The full bathroom and kitchen feature newer cabinetry. High efficiency HVAC that was top of the line when installed. Plenty of storage. Windows are newer vinyl frames. Efficient utilities and recently pumped septic system.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $94,900
Ranch living with no stairs! Laminate wood floors throughout most of home. Vinyl in kitchen and bath. Washer and Dryer hookups on main floor. Private driveway next to home. Large, spacious backyard. Extra storage room on north side of home. Updates include: New furnace 2004. Roof replaced approximately 12 years ago. Laminate wood floors 2016. Would make a great first time homebuyer home or rental. Whole house fan is not operational.
1 Bedroom Home in Gridley - $58,000
Very clean & well maintained one bedroom, one story home. Same owner over 30 years. There is a very large living room area that could fit a dining table. Kitchen has space for a small table. There is a very nice closed-in porch/patio (12 x 17) and a fenced in backyard. Clean one car garage w/ a garage door opener & 2 remotes. Bedroom has a walk-in closet. Carpets in house were just shampooed. New roof to be installed in May! Great home for a first time homebuyer or investor!
3 Bedroom Home in Minier - $85,000
Have a piece of history in Minier. Home offers plenty of space with mostly hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms, one and one-half bathroom, and additional room in the basement. Home as a New furnace (2021) and mostly new replacement windows. Property includes a 2 story 2 car garage. Main floor of garage also has a rough in for a kitchen area, laundry, bath, and 3 additional rooms. Upstairs garage apt. includes a living room, bedroom, and bathroom. Garage measures at 38x38 Many opportunities here as an apartment, office, or in-law suite. The garage/ apartment has been used as a veterinarian's office in the pasat. Features its own AC / Furnace / Appliances (not warranted). New igniter in furnace. Located 3 blocks from Olympia West and 3 blocks from the new walking trail in Minier. Elbow grease will go a long way with this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $100,000
Butterfly in the sky, I can go twice as high, take a look, it's in a nook, the town of LeRoy! Bring your own reading rainbow to this fabulously updated ranch home with 3 bedrooms and one full bath. New carpeting lines the hallway from the living room through all of the bedrooms. A nice eat in kitchen features beautiful stainless appliances including a washer and dryer around the corner in its own room. The attached one car garage is deeper than a philosopher's conversation but as accommodating as Grandma after your parents kick you out. Follow the light through the sliding glass door onto the 16X12 deck handcrafted just a few years ago by a local decksmith. Property is in an estate and being sold as-is, BUT....all new within the past 5-7 years: Siding, windows, roof, furnace, ac, flooring, appliances, deck, and a really nice concrete pad.
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $90,000
2 Bedroom 1 bathroom Bungalow on 1.65 acres with a country vibe close to town. Home is being sold as is inspections are for information only.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $95,000
Charming home on large lot. The roof and gutters new in 2018. The sewer and water lines replaced in 2019. The furnace rebuilt in 2020 and the ac installed in 2021. The Home is in estate and being sold AS-IS
3 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $95,000
In the heart of the Hornets' nest your small-town dreams shall be answered. Centrally located within a stone's throw of the Hometown Proud IGA. Step into this lovely 3-bedroom two story home and take in the natural light beaming into every room. Fresh new carpet softens the vibe in the cozy living room leading into the bright eat-in kitchen. First floor bedroom option with laundry has a private entrance and huge floor to ceiling windows. The main floor bathroom has been recently painted. Upstairs you find two spacious bedrooms both complete with generous closets. A private deck off the back of the home opens up to a SUPER deep, fenced in park of a backyard. Fill the neighborhood with the aroma of Johnsonville brats while the kids get all jacked up on Mt. Dew and run laps around the huge backyard. Property is sold as-is. The roof is scheduled for replacement in addition to the removal of solar panels and towers the week of 5/9. Nice home to enjoy for yourself or to build your investment profile as a rental property.
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood