McLean County adds 683 new COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County remains at medium community level for COVID-19 as weekly case numbers continued to increase and hospital admissions remain above target levels. 

On Friday, the McLean County Health Department reported 683 new cases since May 13, and 14 hospital admissions between May 10 and May 17. That translates to a case rate of 408 per 100,000 people and admission rate of eight per 100,000 people. 

The county is considered to be at a medium COVID-19 community level based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measures of new cases per 100,000 people, admissions per 100,000 and the percent of hospital beds used for COVID-19 patients. 

McLean County is using 2.2% of inpatient beds for COVID-19 patients, the health department said.

With 119 new cases, people in their 30s represented a plurality of new cases this past week, followed by 115 cases among people in their 20s and 111 cases among those 11 and younger. 

The health department did not report any new COVID-19 deaths last week, leaving the total at 369. There have been 52,924 total COVID-19 cases in the county. 

On May 13, MCHD reported 613 new cases in the week prior, and 16 hospitalizations between May 3 and May 10. 

At medium community level, the CDC recommends increased precautions for people who are at high risk from COVID-19 and those in regular contact with someone who is at high risk. 

A designation of "low" would require fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 people, fewer than 10 new hospital admissions per 100,000 population and less than 10% of staffed inpatient beds being used by COVID-19 patients. 

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 40,193 new cases of COVID-19 since May 13. There were eight counties in the state at high community level and 39 at medium community level. 

The counties at high community level include Champaign, Ford, Peoria and Tazewell counties in Central Illinois. 

IDPH and MCHD continue to encourage people to keep up on their COVID-19 vaccinations. Primary vaccinations, along with first and second boosters for those who qualify, are offered through MCHD. Those interested should call the MCHD COVID Call Center at (309) 888-5600. 

In McLean County, 61.27% of the population is fully vaccinated, compared to 64.7% statewide, MCHD's update said. 

MCHD has three COVID testing clinics scheduled for next week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. All three are from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

