McLean County adds 352 COVID cases in past two weeks

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Friday reported 352 new cases of COVID-19 in the two-week period between Nov. 4 and Nov. 17.

The county has now seen a total of 61,295 COVID cases since the pandemic began. No new COVID-related deaths were reported Friday, leaving that total at 404.

The highest number of new cases was seen among people in their 20s and 30s, with 58 new cases each in the past two weeks. They were followed by people in their 50s, with 49 new cases, and people in their 40s, with 48 new cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 13,659 new COVID cases and 48 COVID-related deaths since Nov. 11. The state has seen a total of 3,850,508 COVID cases and 5,389 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

McLean County, as with most of Central Illinois, remains at a low community level. Nearby Tazewell County, however, has moved up to a medium level.

At the low level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages residents to stay up to date on available vaccinations and boosters. However, those who are at a higher risk of severe disease should consider further mitigations.

Regardless of community level, the CDC advises those at high risk or who have high-risk persons in their household to consider wearing a mask in indoor public places.

Yes, we're open: Where to find a Thanksgiving meal in McLean County

IDPH also urged residents to be cautious ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“As we prepare to celebrate all that we are thankful for this season, I want to encourage all Illinoisans to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra stated in a news release. “With respiratory illnesses such as RSV, the flu, and COVID-19 leading to increased illness and hospitalizations, I strongly recommend using all available strategies to stay healthy and safe. These strategies include COVID-19 testing, especially if visiting someone at risk for severe disease, enhanced ventilation, good hand hygiene, staying home if sick, and getting up to date with both the COVID-19 bivalent booster and the flu shot.”

MCHD continues to offer COVID vaccines and boosters, including the new bivalent vaccine. To schedule a vaccine appointment, call 309-888-5435 for adults and 309-888-5455 for children.

To find other locations offering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, go to www.vacines.gov.

MCHD offers COVID testing five days per week inside the health department building at 200 W. Front St. in downtown Bloomington, though this week’s schedule is shortened due to Thanksgiving. Walk-in COVID testing will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday on the fourth floor, Room 400E. This includes nasal swab testing for ages 5 and older and SHIELD saliva-based testing for all ages.

The COVID-19 pandemic spared no state or region as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children, erasing decades of academic progress and widening racial disparities, according to results of a national test that provide the sharpest look yet at the scale of the crisis. Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to 1992 levels. Nearly four in 10 eighth graders failed to grasp basic math concepts. Not a single state saw a notable improvement in their average test scores, with some simply treading water at best.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

