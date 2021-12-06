 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

McLean County adds 3 COVID deaths since Thursday

  • 0
111711-blm-loc-1clinic

Lisa Hanson, left, a sixth-grader in Olympia schools, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Ana Kuta, a public health nurse with the McLean County Health Department, during a clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena on Nov. 16. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Dr. Anthony Fauci is reportedly optimistic about the lack of severity found in cases of the Omicron variant thus far. 

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Monday announced another three deaths due to COVID-19, along with 295 new cases since Thursday.

A man in his 40s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 90s with COVID died. The man in his 90s was associated with long-term care, a department said in its Monday COVID update. There have been 290 deaths in the county. 

There are 41 people hospitalized with COVID in hospitals in the county, with 25 McLean County residents hospitalized due to the disease, the update said. The county is down to 88% of ICU beds filled, after reaching capacity last week

The rolling seven-day positivity rate for tests in McLean County for Sunday was 5.2%. The health department is encouraging people to get tested if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. That includes people who do not have symptoms. People who may have been exposed should get tested five to seven days after exposure. 

MCHD also has several upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the area. These include one on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for children aged five to 11, which is by appointment only. For those older than 12, are scheduled for:

  • Thursday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena
  • Monday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in LeRoy
  • Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena
  • Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hudson Fire Department

First, second, third and booster shots will be available at these clinics. Registration is encouraged but not required.

Those interested in 5-11 or the 12 and older clinics can register at the McLean County Health Department website or by calling (209) 888-5600 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. 

Connor Wood's 5 most memorable stories from 2021

Since I started at The Pantagraph in August, my stories only span the later part of this year. Still, stepping into this new beat has given me a chance to cover stories that will have long term impacts on education, from pre-K through PhDs, in Bloomington-Normal. These past four months have also introduced me to people whose stories I am honored to have had the chance to share, at least in part. I hope you enjoy reading.

Illinois State remembers Jelani Day

Illinois State remembers Jelani Day

Illinois State University students, faculty and staff came together with Jelani Day's family and other mourners for a memorial service on Oct.…

Stuart Henderson protected generals

Stuart Henderson protected generals

Stuart Henderson was a protective service agent while in the Marine Corps, which led to him meeting, and protecting, many of the high ranking …

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WhatsApp introduces new options for disappearing messages

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WhatsApp introduces new options for disappearing messages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News