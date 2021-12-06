McLean County adds 3 COVID deaths since Thurday

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Monday announced another three deaths due to COVID-19, along with 295 new cases since Thursday.
A man in his 40s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 90s with COVID died. The man in his 90s was associated with long-term care, a department said in its Monday COVID update. There have been 290 deaths in the county.
There are 41 people hospitalized with COVID in hospitals in the county, with 25 McLean County residents hospitalized due to the disease, the update said. The county is down to 88% of ICU beds filled, after reaching capacity last week.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate for tests in McLean County for Sunday was 5.2%. The health department is encouraging people to get tested if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. That includes people who do not have symptoms. People who may have been exposed should get tested five to seven days after exposure.
MCHD also has sever upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the area. These include one on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for children aged five to 11, which is by appointment only. For those older than 12, are scheduled for:
- Thursday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena
- Monday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in LeRoy
- Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena
- Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hudson Fire Department
First, second, third and booster shots will be available at these clinics. Registration is encouraged by not required.
Those interested in 5-11 or the 12 and older clinics can register at the McLean County Health Department website or by calling (209) 888-5600 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
