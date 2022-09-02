McLean County adds 3 COVID deaths, rises to medium community level

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County is reporting three new COVID-related deaths and 312 new cases in the past week.

The deaths were a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s, none of whom were associated with long-term care, McLean County Health Department's update on Friday said.

Among the 312 new cases, a plurality of 86 were in their 20s, followed by 34 cases among people in their 30s and 32 cases among people in their 40s. The new cases bring the county's total confirmed and probable cases to 59,307, with 393 deaths.

Statewide there were 26,127 new cases in the past week and 70 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday.

After being at a low community level last week, the county has climbed back up to the medium community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the medium level, the CDC recommends that people who are high risk or who live with people who are high risk wear masks in public.

With 90 out of 102 counites in the state at medium or high community levels, IDPH is encouraging everyone eligible to receive a booster specific to the Omicron variant starting next week. The Moderna booster will be available to those 18 and older and the Pfizer-BioNTech booster will be available to those 12 and older.

MCHD continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines. Those interested should call 309-888-5435 for adult vaccinations and 309-888-5455 for child vaccinations.

The department also will offer testing clinics Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the McLean County Customer Service Center across East Street from the government center building.