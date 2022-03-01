McLean County adds 24 COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Tuesday reported 24 new COVID-19 infection cases.
There have now been 49,032 probable and confirmed cases since the pandemic started.
Other data released Tuesday:
- 279 people are isolating at home and 48,372 positive cases have been released from isolation
- 21 are hospitalized
- 46% of intensive care beds are in use and 84% of total beds are in use
- 360 deaths are associated with COVID, including a man in his 60s whose death was reported Tuesday
A total of 268,945 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County, with 61.45% of the population being fully vaccinated. The statewide vaccination rate is 63.75%.