McLean County adds 24 COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Tuesday reported 24 new COVID-19 infection cases

There have now been 49,032 probable and confirmed cases since the pandemic started. 

Other data released Tuesday: 

  • 279 people are isolating at home and 48,372 positive cases have been released from isolation
  • 21 are hospitalized 
  • 46% of intensive care beds are in use and 84% of total beds are in use 
  • 360 deaths are associated with COVID, including a man in his 60s whose death was reported Tuesday

A total of 268,945 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County, with 61.45% of the population being fully vaccinated. The statewide vaccination rate is 63.75%. 

