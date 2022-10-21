McLean County adds 181 COVID cases, moves testing clinic

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Friday reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, bringing the county’s total to 60,568 cases since the pandemic began.

No new COVID-related deaths were reported Friday, leaving that total at 402.

People in their 20s made up the largest share of new cases, at 39, followed by people in their 30s (32 cases) and 50s (24 cases).

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 11,955 new COVID cases and 43 COVID-related deaths since Oct. 14. The state has now seen 3,796,038 total cases and 35,168 deaths related to the virus since the pandemic began.

McLean County remains at a low COVID-19 community level, as per thresholds set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While the majority of Illinois counties are at the low level, 26 are at an elevated level, up from 16 a week ago, IDPH noted. McLean County’s neighbor to the east, Ford County, is at a medium community level.

MCHD continues to offer primary COVID vaccines and boosters, and is scheduling appointments for the new COVID-19 bivalent vaccine, designed to combat the now-dominant omicron strains of the virus.

For adult vaccines, call 309-888-5435, and for child vaccines, call 309-888-5455.

Job fair planned Tuesday at Bloomington YMCA

Additional locations offering COVID vaccines and boosters can be found at www.vaccines.gov.

Starting Tuesday, MCHD will be offering free COVID testing clinics on the fourth floor of the health department building, 200 W. Front St. in downtown Bloomington. Walk-in testing will be available in Room 400E via nasal swab for ages 5 and over, or SHIELD saliva tests for all ages.

This week’s testing clinics will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Wednesday, Oct. 26.

For more information, go to health.mcleancountyil.gov/735/COVID-19-Local-Testing-Options.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

