 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

McLean County adds 123 new COVID cases

  • 0

From Michigan to Wisconsin and beyond, hospital systems around the U.S. are struggling to get a handle on the latest surge of COVID-19 cases. As intensive care units fill up, hospitals say their staff are growing increasingly frustrated, putting hospitals in desperate need of additional help.Health officials in Wisconsin say they are requesting five teams from the federal government, or 100 people, to come help provide aid to their hospitals systems. The state is just the latest of many that are having to make similar requests.This surge comes as health officials work to get a better understanding of the latest COVID-19 variant, omicron, prompting them to double down on requests for people to get vaccinated.

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County’s COVID-19 caseload continues to grow, with 123 new cases added Friday.

With a 5.7% rolling positivity rate through Thursday, McLean County, like most of Illinois, is experiencing high community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The McLean County Health Department reported 28 McLean County residents are hospitalized because of the novel coronavirus and the total number of COVID patients hospitalized in the county is 38.

OSF HealthCare St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers are reporting 88% of intensive care unit beds are full and 95% of all total beds are full, MCHD said.

As of Friday, 1,136 people are isolating at home.

The health department is asking anyone who may have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 to be tested five to seven days after that exposure if they are not showing symptoms and immediately if they are.

“Early detection allows individuals to gain guidance for medical treatment during early stages of the disease, which can reduce the need for hospitalizations, and can also reduce deaths,” a MCHD spokesperson said. “Testing also helps us quickly identify and isolate new cases, which reduces further spread of the disease.”

In McLean County, vaccination clinics are available in the coming weeks for those 12 and over, offering first, second, third or booster doses:

  • Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in LeRoy
  • Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena
  • Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena
  • Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hudson Fire Department
  • Dec. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena
  • Dec. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena

Approximately 228,946 doses have been administered in McLean County, where 57.2% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Kelsey Watznauer's most memorable 2021 stories

Simply put, this year was a rush and my head is spinning realizing it's already time to look back on all we've done in the last 12 months.

Now in my third year at The Pantagraph, I was able to produce some of my strongest work — stories that mattered to me and stories I believe mattered to the community. It was (more than a little) difficult to narrow it down, but I've selected four of the heavy hitters and one of my favorite examples of the passionate, interesting students I had the honor of meeting in 2021.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you ever wonder why you sneeze after you eat?

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you ever wonder why you sneeze after you eat?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News