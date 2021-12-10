McLean County adds 123 new COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County’s COVID-19 caseload continues to grow, with 123 new cases added Friday.

With a 5.7% rolling positivity rate through Thursday, McLean County, like most of Illinois, is experiencing high community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The McLean County Health Department reported 28 McLean County residents are hospitalized because of the novel coronavirus and the total number of COVID patients hospitalized in the county is 38.

OSF HealthCare St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers are reporting 88% of intensive care unit beds are full and 95% of all total beds are full, MCHD said.

As of Friday, 1,136 people are isolating at home.

The health department is asking anyone who may have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 to be tested five to seven days after that exposure if they are not showing symptoms and immediately if they are.

“Early detection allows individuals to gain guidance for medical treatment during early stages of the disease, which can reduce the need for hospitalizations, and can also reduce deaths,” a MCHD spokesperson said. “Testing also helps us quickly identify and isolate new cases, which reduces further spread of the disease.”

In McLean County, vaccination clinics are available in the coming weeks for those 12 and over, offering first, second, third or booster doses:

Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in LeRoy

Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena

Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena

Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hudson Fire Department

Dec. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena

Dec. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena

Approximately 228,946 doses have been administered in McLean County, where 57.2% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

