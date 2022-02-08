McLean County adds 1 COVID death as cases surpass 48,000

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department officials reported Tuesday that one man in his 80s has died of COVID-19.

The man was associated with a long-term care facility, MCHD said.

McLean County’s COVID-19 death total has now reached 344.

The total number of positive COVID cases in McLean County has surpassed 48,000 since the pandemic began, as health officials reported an additional 143 cases Tuesday.

There have been 48,003 positive COVID cases in McLean County and 982 of them are considered to be isolating at home, according to the health department.

Hospitals are reporting 81% of intensive care unit beds are occupied, while 96% of all hospital beds in McLean County are in use.

Carle Health reported Tuesday that 25 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. Meanwhile, the county health department reported 25 patients hospitalized with COVID in all McLean County hospitals.

The number of confirmed cases reported daily has trended downward since January. McLean County’s seven-day rolling positivity rate was 7.7% through Monday.

Despite the recent dip in cases, McLean County continues to experience “high community transmission,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC data tracker, based on a seven-day moving average, said McLean County’s new cases per 100,000 people through Sunday was about 754.

Nearly 60% of McLean County residents are vaccinated against COVID-19, while about 62% of Illinoisans are vaccinated.

About 262,930 doses of the vaccine have been administered in McLean County.

Vaccine clinics for ages 12 and older have been added for Feb. 10 and Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington.

Vaccine clinics for ages 5 to 11 also are available Feb. 10 and Feb. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Visit health.mcleancountyil.gov or call the MCHD COVID-19 call center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 309-888-5600 to pre-register for a vaccine appointment.

Other vaccination opportunities can be found at www.vaccines.gov.

