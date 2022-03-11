McLean County added 90 COVID cases, 1 death in past week

BLOOMINGTON — This week a man in his 30s became McLean County’s 362nd COVID-related death.

The McLean County Health Department noted his death was not associated with a long-term care facility, but further details were not available.

Ninety new cases of COVID-19 were added in McLean County this week as well, bringing the county’s total to 49,150 probable and confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Of the new cases, 51 were in people younger than 30 years old.

Since last Friday, 8,519 new cases have been reported in Illinois, and the Illinois Department of Public Health said 149 COVID-related deaths were reported statewide in the last week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated McLean County’s COVID-19 community level is low.

Seven COVID patients in McLean County have been admitted to hospitals in the last seven days and 1.2% of staffed inpatient beds were filled by patients with COVID-19, the health department reported.

As of Thursday, 676 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19, and of those 108 were in the intensive care unit and 51 were on ventilators, IDPH reported.

Grossinger Motors Arena will host free testing clinics next week from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Walk-ins are welcome but pre-registration is recommended. To register or find another testing clinic, visit health.mcleancountyil.gov/735/COVID-19-Local-Testing-Options or call the county COVID-19 Call Center at 309-888-5600 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Information on vaccinations in McLean County is also available on the county website at health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine.

In McLean County, 61.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, and statewide, 64.03% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.

