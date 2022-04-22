McLean Co. moves to 'medium' COVID level; IDPH begins vaccine reminder texts

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County’s community level for COVID-19 moved from low to medium this week, the health department announced Friday.

The McLean County Health Department reported 397 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last week, bringing the county’s total probable and confirmed cases to 50,506 since March 2020.

The age group with the highest number of new reported cases is people in their 20s, who make up 81 of the 397 cases. Children younger than 12 account for 76 of the new cases.

Statewide, 19,551 new COVID cases were reported in the last week, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

McLean County has been at a low community level since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention introduced these classifications on Feb. 25.

At the medium community level, the CDC recommends those at highest risk for COVID-19 or those who have high-risk people in their households consider wearing masks in indoor public places.

McLean County is one of only four counties in the state at a medium community level. The others are Piatt and Champaign counties in east central Illinois and DuPage County outside Chicago.

The medium community level is based on factors including case rate, new COVID-related hospital admissions and available hospital beds.

With data updated through Tuesday, April 19, MCHD reported four COVID patients in McLean County had been admitted to hospitals in the last seven days and 1.1% of staffed inpatient beds were filled by COVID patients.

No new COVID-related deaths were reported in the county this week, leaving the total number of such deaths at 366 since the pandemic began. Fifty-eight COVID-related deaths were reported across the state since April 15.

MCHD is now offering second booster doses in addition to primary COVID-19 vaccines and first booster shots. Immunocompromised people who fit CDC criteria and people over age 50 who received an initial booster dose at least four months ago may be eligible for an additional mRNA booster “to increase their protection against severe disease from COVID-19,” according to the health department.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, register online at health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine or call the MCHD COVID-19 Call Center at 309-888-5600 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

A booster clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the Activity and Recreation Center, 600 E. Willow St. in Normal. The clinic is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is available online and with the MCHD COVID Call Center.

IDPH announced Friday it has begun sending text messages to Illinois residents whose vaccination records are in the Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange (I-CARE) to remind them they are due for a COVID-19 vaccination or a booster shot.

The messages will say: "IDPH records indicate that you or someone in your care are due for a COVID-19 shot. For more info please visit: https://dph.illinois.gov/COVIDup2date."

In McLean County, 62.33% of the population is fully vaccinated and statewide, 64.62% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.

Grossinger Motors Arena will host free testing clinics next week, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Walk-ins are welcome, but online registration is recommended and available at health.mcleancountyil.gov/735-COVID-19-Local-Testing-Options.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

