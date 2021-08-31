Mask mandate resumes in Illinois, COVID-19 claims two Rock Island County residents

Michael Myers forgot to wear his mask Monday as he shopped at the Hy-Vee in Milan.

A touch of irony, perhaps, on the day Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's indoor masking mandate resumed in the effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Horror-movie icon Michael Myers was never without his bleached-out William Shatner mask while he stalked the teenagers of make-believe Haddonfield, Ill. across five decades and 11 "Halloween" films.

"I know, it's a pretty well-known name," said the Myers standing in Hy-Vee's parking lot. "We even spell the last name the same way."

The local Myers wore an earnest, apologetic look and offered a mea culpa.

"I was already in and done getting what I needed when I looked around and realized everyone was wearing a mask," Myers said. "I kept my distance and got out of there.

"I'm a big supporter of wearing masks and doing everything we can to protect people. I'm vaccinated, my wife is vaccinated, and our kids are vaccinated."

Myers said he thinks Pritzker "has done a good job" battling the pandemic.

"I support the new mask mandate," Myers said. "Cases are up, hospitalizations are up, and deaths are up. Masking indoors helps."

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The mandate was working at Milan's Hy-Vee over Monday's lunch hour. A total of 63 people entered the store from noon to 1 p.m. and just six people entered without masks. Two of those customers walked back out to put masks on.

COVID-19 claims two in Rock Island County

On Monday the Rock Island County Health Department confirmed the deaths of two county residents — a woman in her 70s and man in his 30s.

The virus-related death toll in Rock Island County is 339. The county went from June 15 to Aug. 14 — a span of 58 days — without a death attributed to COVID-19.

Since Aug. 14, the virus has claimed six people in Rock Island County — including four people in the last four days.

The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported one virus-linked death in Scott County since Aug. 14. The death toll on the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities is 252.

Hospitalizations and new cases in the Quad-Cities

The Rock Island Health Department reported 43 residents hospitalized with severe symptoms of COVID-19. That's an increase of four patients since Friday, Aug. 27.

As of Aug. 30, UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 45 COVID-19 patients. Of those patients, 36 are not vaccinated and 11 patients occupy beds in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Genesis Health System numbered 24 Monday — significantly lower after reporting a high or 41 in the middle of last week.

The Rock Island County reported 145 new COVID-15 cases since Friday, Aug. 27 — raising the pandemic-long total to 16,442. The Iowa Department of Public Health did not update the number of total cases in Scott County as of 4 p.m. Monday. Last week, health officials reported 23,205 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

___

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0