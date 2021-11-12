 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Man in 20s with COVID dies, McLean County data shows

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County health authorities on Friday said there have been two new deaths of people with COVID.

A man in his 20s and a man in his 90s who lived in a long-term care facility, the latest of 283 fatalities since the pandemic started.

New Covid-19 cases are on the rise again for the first time in two months. Deaths are rising in nearly half of US states. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Statewide, 129 new COVID deaths were reported between Nov. 5 and Friday, the state health department said. 

Additionally, the number of new cases increased to 22,600 during the period, up 29%. 

Other data released Friday:

  • About 67% of the Illinois population has received at least one vaccine and 61% are fully vaccinated 
  • About 205,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County, with 55% of the population are fully vaccinated
  • 132 new COVID cases reported in the county on Wednesday and Thursday 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 37: Managing your debt

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 37: Managing your debt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News