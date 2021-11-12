Man in 20s with COVID dies, McLean County data shows

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County health authorities on Friday said there have been
two new deaths of people with COVID.
A man in his 20s and a man in his 90s who lived in a long-term care facility, the latest of 283 fatalities since the pandemic started.
New Covid-19 cases are on the rise again for the first time in two months. Deaths are rising in nearly half of US states. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Statewide, 129 new COVID deaths were reported between Nov. 5 and Friday, the state health department said.
Additionally, the number of new cases increased to 22,600 during the period, up 29%.
Other data released Friday:
About 67% of the Illinois population has received at least one vaccine and 61% are fully vaccinated About 205,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County, with 55% of the population are fully vaccinated 132 new COVID cases reported in the county on Wednesday and Thursday
Photos: Bears fall to Steelers, 29-27
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) signs autographs before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
GENE J. PUSKAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) signs autographs before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
GENE J. PUSKAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears punter Pat O'Donnell (16) warms up before an NFL football game, Monday, November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh.
MATT DURISKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham (80) looks on during warmups before an NFL football game, Monday, November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh.
MATT DURISKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) warms up before an NFL football game, Monday, November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh.
MATT DURISKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) talks with quarterback Justin Fields (1) before an NFL football game, Monday, November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh.
MATT DURISKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears guard James Daniels (68) warms up before an NFL football game, Monday, November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh.
MATT DURISKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
FRED VUICH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) scores a touchdown past Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan (6) in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
GENE J. PUSKAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) scores a touchdown past Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
GENE J. PUSKAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) tries to get past Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
GENE J. PUSKAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) scrambles against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
GENE J. PUSKAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
GENE J. PUSKAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) scrambles against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
GENE J. PUSKAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to handoff during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
GENE J. PUSKAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to handoff during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
GENE J. PUSKAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) starts a handoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
FRED VUICH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) is tackled by Chicago Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor (22) after making a catch during the first half an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
FRED VUICH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11), right, tries to get away from Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan (6) after masking a catch during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
GENE J. PUSKAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears center Sam Mustipher (67) prepares to snap the ball during an NFL football game, Monday, November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh.
MATT DURISKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears linebacker Trevis Gipson (99) defends during an NFL football game, Monday, November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh.
MATT DURISKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (2) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game, Monday, November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh.
MATT DURISKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) runs off the field at halftime of an NFL football game, Monday, November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh.
MATT DURISKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears linebacker Josh Woods (55) defends during an NFL football game, Monday, November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh.
MATT DURISKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears guard James Daniels (68) blocks during an NFL football game, Monday, November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh.
MATT DURISKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) catches a 16 yard touchdown in front of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet (35) during an NFL football game, Monday, November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh.
MATT DURISKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (6) walks off the field after an NFL football game, Monday, November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh.
MATT DURISKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (45) walks off the field after an NFL football game, Monday, November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh.
MATT DURISKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears center Sam Mustipher (67) walks off the field after an NFL football game, Monday, November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh.
MATT DURISKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) rushes during an NFL football game, Monday, November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh.
MATT DURISKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith (58) walks off the field after an NFL football game, Monday, November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh.
MATT DURISKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs into the end zone for a 15 yard touchdown during an NFL football game, Monday, November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh.
MATT DURISKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) tries to make a catch in front of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) but cannot hold on during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
Fred Vuich
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears tight end Jesse James (18) jogs off the field after an NFL football game, Monday, November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh.
MATT DURISKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) catches a 16 yard touchdown in front of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet (35) during an NFL football game, Monday, November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh.
MATT DURISKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Steelers Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) pulls his hat down while walking off the field after an NFL football game, Monday, November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh.
MATT DURISKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
