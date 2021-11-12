Man in 20s with COVID dies, McLean County data shows

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County health authorities on Friday said there have been two new deaths of people with COVID.

A man in his 20s and a man in his 90s who lived in a long-term care facility, the latest of 283 fatalities since the pandemic started.

Statewide, 129 new COVID deaths were reported between Nov. 5 and Friday, the state health department said.

Additionally, the number of new cases increased to 22,600 during the period, up 29%.

Other data released Friday:

About 67% of the Illinois population has received at least one vaccine and 61% are fully vaccinated

About 205,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County, with 55% of the population are fully vaccinated

132 new COVID cases reported in the county on Wednesday and Thursday

