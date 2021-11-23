Latest COVID-19 surge in Illinois surpasses late-summer wave

The late fall surge in coronavirus cases in Illinois has surpassed the peak of the late-summer wave just as the holidays approach.
The last surge peaked at 4,440 cases per day during the week ending Sept. 4. The seven-day average dipped as low as 2,069 cases per day in late October before starting to climb once again.
Widely available vaccines should help prevent a repeat of the largest and deadliest surge of the pandemic last fall, when cases peaked at 12,384 per day in mid-November and coronavirus-related deaths peaked at 155 per day in early December.
This year, the fall surge is starting later and rising more gradually, and comes as federal health officials in recent weeks have approved vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 and booster doses for anyone 18 and older.
Along with the number of cases, the number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals statewide also is on the rise again, though at an average of 1,755 patients per day over the past week, the state is still below the last peak of 2,303 patients per day in early September.
State data continues to show that the unvaccinated are much more likely to end up in the hospital with COVID-19 than those who’ve been fully inoculated.
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) celebrates his sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) eludes Baltimore Ravens free safety Brandon Stephens (21) and safety Chuck Clark on his way for a touchdown off a pass from quarterback Andy Dalton during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) eludes Baltimore Ravens free safety Brandon Stephens (21) and safety Chuck Clark on his way for a touchdown off a pass from quarterback Andy Dalton during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) celebrates his touchdown pass tp Darnell Mooney with James Daniels (68) and Sam Mustipher during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton flashes the I Love You sign, as he celebrates his touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton throws a touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Bears safety Tashaun Gipson (38) begins to celebrate his interception of a pass by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, intended for tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Bears safety Tashaun Gipson (38) begins to celebrate his interception of a pass by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, intended for tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Bears safety Tashaun Gipson (38) intercepts a pass by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) intended for tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Baltimore Ravens Devonta Freeman carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy watches his team from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy watches his team from the sidelines during the second half on Sunday.
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks a field goal off the hold of Sam Koch during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin scores on a deep pass from quarterback Andy Dalton during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Baltimore Ravens Devonta Freeman heads into the end zone past Chicago Bears safety Tashaun Gipson (38) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Baltimore Ravens Devonta Freeman celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Baltimore Ravens Devonta Freeman, center, celebrates his touchdown with Bradley Bozeman, left, and Ben Powers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Baltimore Ravens' Devonte Freeman(33) reacts after scoring the winning touchdown late in the 4th quarter against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Baltimore Ravens' Devonte Freeman(33) scores the winning touchdown late in the 4th quarter against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) reacts in the endzone at the end of the game against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) catches a pass late in the 4th quarter against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery walks off the field after the team's 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) celebrates with teammates his sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton that ended an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) makes a game ending sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears' fans react late in the second half of an NFL football game between the Bears and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A Chicago Bears' fan reacts late in the second half of an NFL football game between the Bears and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs after a catch against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch (57) reacts after a stop of the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn (94) strips the ball from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) throws against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) runs after the catch against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) reacts after making a field goal against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Baltimore Ravins' Devonta Freeman(33) dives for yardage against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Chicago Bears Head coach Matt Nagy, middle with visor, watches late in the game against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) to end the NFL game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
