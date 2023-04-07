KENNEY — Firefighters are known for helping others.

The volunteer fire crew stationed at the small village of Kenney in DeWitt County continue their service by hosting a blood drive every Good Friday.

“When you talk about servants, that’s what they do,” said Dani Craft, territory manager for ImpactLife.

ImpactLife partners with other agencies to supply blood to local hospitals.

Harold Drake, 76, a Beason resident, has donated blood several times during the past 50 years. However, Friday’s donation was his first at Kenney. He often visits the neighboring town of Atlanta to give blood.

“I’ve given over a hundred times,” he said.

Drake learned about Friday’s blood drive from a Kenney firefighter. The process of giving blood can be a pleasant experience, Drake said. “You meet the nicest people,” he said.

Fritz Robinson, 71, retired chief for the Kenney Fire Department, organized the first blood drive on Good Friday seven years ago.

“We were hoping to get a whopping 25,” he said. “Now we’re pushing 160 units.”

“This is the most successful one yet,” Craft said.

Fritz Robinson’s son Brian Robinson is a regular blood donor. As a Kenney firefighter and assistant chief, Brian Robinson has been donating blood for the local drive since the first one.

“And I try to hit a couple others when I can,” he said.

Kenney’s blood drive is popular among blood donors throughout the area, not just the village of slightly more than 300.

“We have guys from neighboring fire departments,” Fritz Robinson said. “We have first-time donors and we have four generations of a family coming in to donate.”

Kenney's fire crew does most of the advertising for the blood drive.

“We push this very hard,” Fritz Robinson said. “We’re all kind of social.”

“The gift of gab,” said firefighter Kerry Coles. “But this is nothing. It doesn’t cost you a dime. You sit down in a chair, you roll your sleeve up, and you give life’s blood to help three people.”

The volunteer fire department includes crews from various occupations, such as farmers, truck drivers and factory employees.

“We mesh together well. That helps when everybody notices that,” Fritz Robinson said. “We’re so fortunate that our community likes us.”

Impact Life partnered with the local fire department at a crucial time, Craft said.

“With the disasters that have happened recently with the weather, a lot of blood centers and blood drives have not been able to stay on their regular schedule,” she said. “And with Easter coming, the holidays take people away from their regular schedule.”

According to Craft, Kenney's community blood drive is one of the biggest in ImpactLife's four-state region, which includes Illinois, Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin.

“This partnership is so valuable to us,” Craft said. “They do it from the heart.”

Brian Robinson said he didn’t need his father to talk him into donating blood.

“He can strong arm me into a lot of things, but he couldn’t do this one,” Brian Robinson said. “The Good Friday aspect of it, with Jesus' blood for our sins, now we’re giving blood to save lives as well.”