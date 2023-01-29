Is COVID nearing a new era in Central Illinois?

BLOOMINGTON — Here's some good news: Rates of respiratory illness are down in Central Illinois following surges late last year.

Concerns of a so-called "tripledemic" — notably high cases of flu, COVID and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) — have mostly faltered since the fall. In Bloomington-Normal, flu and RSV cases peaked during October and November.

"Now, RSV has gone down. We saw that hit pretty hard in October (and) November," said Lynn Fulton, president of OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. "We're just not seeing quite as many kids coming into our (Emergency Decision Unit) with severe illness. There still are some (and) it's still out there, but not to the levels that were there in the fall."

OSF launched its OnCall digital remote monitoring service during those peak months of RSV for families who were at home with their children, she said, and it is starting to see a decrease in interactions.

What’s next, experts say, is a new era of COVID.

“We're moving toward what a lot of epidemiologists are referring to as the endemic phase,” said Dr. Ted Clark, chief medical officer at Decatur Memorial Hospital. “The endemic phase means COVID is just hanging around, and you've got some new variants that are popping up every year. And they're coming out, again, particularly in the winter months. So I would expect COVID to follow similar seasonal trends to what we see with influenza.”

McLean County has seen confirmed COVID cases reduce in numbers since the height of the pandemic. Marianne Manko, a spokeswoman for the McLean County Health Department, said the community is handling the disease better when it comes to overall health.

But it isn't going away any time soon.

“We know it’s moving into being from pandemic to endemic," she said. "It’s something that we have to live with, and people are doing a good job of learning how to test, staying home when they’re sick, keeping up with the vaccinations, contacting their doctor and measuring their symptoms.”

The opinion extends to experts beyond Central Illinois.

Earlier this month, the CEO of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis also used the word "endemic" to describe the possible future of COVID.

"If you look over the last two years, we have populations that have built up immunity, you have a virus that’s continuing to make shifts," Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan told CNBC, "but I think what we’re going to settle into is more of an endemic environment with respect to coronaviruses and the COVID virus specifically."

In Ohio, Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said last month that it was too early to tell when COVID might enter the endemic phase. But Roberts told The Columbus Dispatch that the virus could ultimately mimic the flu, returning each fall and winter. "Like the flu shot, I anticipate COVID boosters will be something we need annually," she said.

The possible nearing of COVID’s endemic phase comes as a new subvariant is spreading across the state.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 — unofficially dubbed "Kraken" by some — made up 43% of COVID cases across the U.S. and 14% in the Midwest as of the week ending Jan. 14. Those percentages were up 12.6% and 5.8%, respectively, from the week before.

Dr. John Wieland, chief medical officer for Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and Carle Eureka Hospital, said a nationwide trend of low influenza vaccination is contributing to higher case numbers and hospitalizations related to the flu.

“We will continue to see flu cases in higher numbers than past years, and the new XBB COVID variant may lead to increased hospital cases,” Wieland said. “Our response to the community is to encourage people to get vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19, and to stay current on COVID boosters.”

Though the tripledemic might not have materialized as some feared, health care workers are now left preparing for a future that’s not easy to predict.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Cases of flu and RSV surge at various points every year. But in 2022, the end of most mask mandates and other pandemic-related mitigation measures resulted in a particularly unusual RSV spike.

"We had some pretty mild seasons (of other respiratory illness) over COVID, and there's common sense reasons for that because we were taking all these measures," Manko said. "There were masks and social distancing and staying home that reduced COVID, but it reduced respiratory illnesses, too."

In Central Illinois, last year's surge affected around 30 to 40% of OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center's capacity, while staffing shortages continue to be challenge for many hospitals.

"I don't know if there's a hospital in the country, if you ask that question, if they can honestly tell you they have no staffing concerns," Fulton said. "We saw a lot of nurses, techs, respiratory therapists and physicians leave the field of medicine because of the impact of the pandemic, and it takes a while to ramp that back up."

But RSV cases have been on a steady downtrend since November in Bloomington-Normal and across the state. For the state’s youngest patients, hospitalization rates are down, too.

A spokesman for the Illinois Department of Public Health said pediatric ICU capacity was in the single digits in October and November, but about 30% of beds were available earlier this month.

According to IDPH and CDC data, COVID case rates are declining statewide.

On Friday, the state said 20 counties in Illinois were at an elevated COVID level, compared to 28 the week before. No counties were at a high community level, down from three the previous week. All 20 counties were at a medium level.

“It is good news that COVID-19 community levels are continuing to decline in Illinois, with no counties listed at high level,” IDPH director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “We are seeing a gradual increase in the rate of the XBB.1.5 ‘Kraken’ variant in the Midwest and Illinois compared to last week."

While concerns about the variant remain, Vohra said, it is not currently leading to an increase in hospitalizations.

Fulton said COVID will continue to "ebb and flow" over time.

"You do see some increase with cold temperatures just because people are inside more," Fulton said, "but we've also seen that increase at other times of the year. We're just always cautious that another variant could come out and we could continue to see ... the rolling hills that I described with COVID."

McLean County is currently rated at a low community level, though data from the county health department showed a December increase in COVID cases and deaths, up about 300 cases from the month before.

Various Central Illinois hospitals saw flu case rate spikes in early December, somewhat early for an average cold and flu season.

"It's not unusual for us to see spikes at given times when respiratory illnesses are going to be spreading a lot, and that's when we have holiday events and gatherings," Manko said.

Both Fulton at OSF St. Joseph and Wieland at Carle BroMenn confirmed flu hospitalization numbers have gone down since December, but Manko said it's still possible for spikes to come about in February and March, just in time for Valentine's Day and spring break.

CORONAVIRUS LOWERING

Case numbers from last year indicate that McLean County is in a steady downward trend of COVID cases and deaths, Manko said.

"I mean, it's shocking how many deaths occurred this time last year, but when we take a look at what 2023 looks like, it's very different," Manko said.

McLean County saw its biggest spikes in COVID cases and hospitalizations at the beginning of 2022 and is now seeing a stark contrast in numbers, she said.

From November through December 2021, the county saw a total of 7,168 confirmed cases and 63 total deaths, while there was only 1,982 confirmed and 11 total deaths the same time last year.

In January 2022, the county averaged 529 new cases per day. This year, the average is about 20 new cases per day, Manko said.

In total, there were 16,394 confirmed case in January 2022 and 526 confirmed cases so far in January 2023.

"We do have more cases than that because we have a lot more home tests that we didn't have last year, and with people who just are not getting those PCR tests all the time, so they don't all get reported," Manko said. "We also know by taking a look at our wastewater surveillance, how our hospitals and medical community are affected by COVID, that we're doing significantly better in January 2023 than we were this time last year."

All sources who spoke to Lee Enterprises for this story agreed that preventative measures such as vaccines help to prevent serious illness in most cases.

COVID vaccines from MCHD can be scheduled by calling 309-888-5435 for adults and 309-888-5455 for children. To find other locations offering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, visit vaccines.gov.

Additionally, IDPH recommends all elderly and immunocompromised people regularly wear masks in indoor public places.

"I think if we can continue to be good citizens and protect our communities that we can all get through this together, just like we have for the last three years," Fulton said.