BLOOMINGTON — Students should not see changes in services when Carle Health begins managing the student health center at Illinois Wesleyan University next month.

The change takes effect April 1, when Carle Health will assume responsibility for the clinical management and day-to-day operations of the university's Arnold Health Services.

Jennifer Toohill, family nurse practitioner with Carle Health, will be the advanced practice provider at Arnold Health Services. She will be joined by registered nurse Laura Kane, the current student health nurse. Kane will remain an IWU employee, while Toohill will be a Carle employee.

When the former advanced practice nurse retired, IWU started looking at other options for ways to provide health services, IWU Dean of Students Karla Carney-Hall said. The new partnership leverages the expertise IWU has next door at Carle.

Carle BroMenn and the university have a long-standing partnership that Carle looks forward to expanding, Carle BroMenn Medical Center President Colleen Kannaday said.

The hospital has long hosted IWU nursing students during clinical rotations and has served students for urgent and emergency care, she said.

The Arnold Health Services name will stay the same and the center will remain on campus in the lower level of Magill Hall, on Franklin Avenue. Hours are 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Services are also expected to stay the same.

"There are no anticipated changes going in," Kannaday said.

However, as the partnership continues, she anticipates that if changes are needed, the staff and partners will work together to address them.

Arnold Health Services provides basic wellness and preventive care for students. Having a Carle employee on hand is expected to facilitate referrals and other needed coordination for more specialized care, Kannaday said. That can be especially helpful for students who are not from the area and might be less familiar with local health care resources.

"That's a hard one to navigate when someone's away from home," Kannaday said.

Students also have access to on-campus counseling, but that system is not changing, Carney-Hall said.

"The mental health services will remain in house," she said.

However, the partnership with Carle will still have a role in behavioral health due to Toohill's ability to write prescriptions, Carney-Hall said.

Toohill has been a registered nurse since 1999. She worked at BroMenn from 1999 to 2018, mostly in the Emergency Department, and then worked for Medical Hills Internists in Bloomington until March.

Student tuition and fees cover the cost of services at the clinic, meaning there is no additional charge for students to use the services.