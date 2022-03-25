Illinois to close all community COVID testing sites

SPRINGFIELD — All 10 of Illinois’ community-based testing sites will close at the end of the month, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday.

Citing the anticipated end of federal funding and a “sharp drop in demand,” IDPH said operations at the sites will end March 31.

The sites — located in Aurora, Arlington Heights, Bloomington, Champaign, Fairview Heights, Harwood Heights, Peoria, Rockford, South Holland and Waukegan — currently are handling less than 1% of the tests conducted statewide. The number of daily tests is on track to be the lowest on record since the community sites were introduced in April 2020, when fewer testing options were available to residents, IDPH said.

“Given the availability of free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government, the statewide network of federally qualified health centers and the extensive number of SHIELD saliva testing sites throughout Illinois, there are ample, convenient opportunities for Illinois residents to obtain access to a test if needed,” the department said in the announcement.

The state remains ready to respond to another COVID-19 surge, though, “with the state stockpile of tests nearly fully replenished.”

More than 1.5 million rapid tests are on hand, half a million more are being delivered, and Illinois’ hospitals, schools and local health departments have been instructed to take precautions and stock of their current testing capacity.

The five community sites that were providing vaccinations in addition to testing — Aurora, Arlington Heights, South Holland, Fairview Heights and Peoria — will also close those operations at the end of the month, having administered nearly 8,800 doses.

Residents interested in ordering free at-home COVID-19 tests from the U.S. government should visit covidtests.gov. Vaccination locations can be found at vaccines.gov.

IDPH continues to offer data and other information related to the COVID-19 pandemic at dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

