Illinois a beacon for gender-confirming care, despite limitations

Illinois is seen in many regards as the “blue island” of the Midwest — a state that has codified abortion rights, same-sex marriage and recreational adult-use cannabis.

That framing now seems to be extending to transgender and nonbinary issues, as a growing number of people are traveling to Illinois seeking gender-confirming health care.

Kez Cesarz, a 29-year-old who identifies as nonbinary, said in an interview with Lee Enterprises that they can get care in their home state of Wisconsin, but “Chicago is kind of a beacon of, like, 'Everybody’s welcome here. We’ve got the technology; we’ve got the resources; we’ve got the education.' … There’s so many different choices, I think, so it wouldn’t surprise me if people migrate to Illinois or check the resources there more often.”

Medical services related to gender identity can include puberty blockers, gender-confirming hormone therapy, gender-confirming surgical procedures and voice therapy. Organizations like Planned Parenthood of Illinois have seen a significant increase in recent years of patients traveling from out of state seeking this type of care.

From 2020 to 2021, the number of out-of-state patients in the agency’s gender-affirming hormone therapy program increased by 56%. That’s more than double the out-of-state patients typically seen in the Planned Parenthood program, and the highest volume since the agency began offering hormone therapy in 2016, a Planned Parenthood representative said.

Roughly 5% of the people coming to the Illinois agency for hormone therapy services are now coming from out of state, said Mallory Klocke, director of the organization's gender-affirming hormone therapy program. “With increasing anti-trans legislation or restrictions in other states, as far as who can receive gender-affirming care, that may increase,” she said.

Ensuring trans and nonbinary patients have safe access to gender-confirming care is important because it can be lifesaving, she said.

“Everybody deserves to live their lives fully and feel embraced for who they are,” Klocke said. “Affirming somebody's gender is an aspect of promoting and acknowledging all of their humanity, and gender-affirming care is not only life-affirming, but also life-saving care.”

Cesarz, who lives in Racine, Wisconsin, said their gender dysphoria — the distress felt when one’s gender identity does not match their biological sex or gender expression — hit a breaking point about two years ago. They knew they needed to find gender-confirming care, beyond using birth control to stop their menstrual cycle.

They found that in Milwaukee and started taking a low dose of testosterone in February.

"I'm extremely happy with the results I've gotten," Cesarz said, adding they have upped their dose and now feel more confident and both physically and mentally stronger. "I've always kind of been a passive person, and I've kind of grown into myself and become more assertive, more confident. ... It's been everything I could have wanted it to be."

Experts in biology and sociology say gender is a spectrum rather than a binary structure of only male or female. Transmasculine and transfeminine are sometimes used to describe the way a person expresses gender.

Cesarz was assigned female at birth, but now identifies as transmasculine nonbinary. They said they’re “soft-launching” using they/them pronouns, “which means to me that I still go by she/her and if somebody mistakes me and says he/him, I don’t bat an eye.”

As a transmasculine nonbinary person, Cesarz said they identify toward the masculine side of the spectrum between male and female. “But I don't identify as being a man or a transgender man,” they said. “I feel more in the middle, like a mixture of both, again, just leaning more on the masculine side.”

They might have found a treatment option closer to home, but Cesarz said they felt more comfortable going to the largest nearby city.

They’re planning to seek top surgery as well — which for Cesarz means a double mastectomy — and doctors have recommended surgeons in Wisconsin’s largest cities and Chicago.

Cesarz said given Illinois’ statewide Democratic voting record, it’s understandable that someone seeking gender-confirming care would assume Illinois would be an accepting place to find it.

“I can see people feeling more comfortable coming to a state that is blue because it’s showing, ‘Hey, we’re open-minded, we accept anybody, you’re welcome here,” they said.

Dave Bentlin, president of the Prairie Pride Coalition, a Bloomington-based nonprofit organization that advocates for LGBTQ rights, agreed Illinois stands out in the Midwest.

“I think that the laws and the resources available in the state of Illinois in general are far better than some of our neighboring states … to offer more comprehensive gender-affirming health care resources to those populations,” he said.

A surge of anti-trans legislation has been brought to statehouses across the region, with numerous bills that would limit or eliminate access to gender-confirming health care, especially for transgender youth.

“And we've not seen any of that in the state of Illinois,” Bentlin said. “So I think from a legislative and political standpoint, I think this is a better environment than most states, especially in the Midwest.”

A Midwest sea of red

In a 2022 assessment, the Transgender Law Center rated Illinois’ policies in regards to gender identity as high, which indicates the state’s laws are protective. Of its bordering states, Iowa was rated fair; Wisconsin, Indiana and Kentucky rated low; and Missouri was rated negative, indicating its gender identity policies are harmful to LGBTQ people.

The center's analysis also shows laws protecting gender identity have progressed in some Midwest states in the last five years. In 2017, Wisconsin, Kentucky and Missouri had negative ratings, with Iowa and Indiana rated low.

According to the law center, Illinois legislation prohibits health insurance discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity; health insurers also are barred from refusing to cover transgender-related health care benefits. Wisconsin is its only bordering state with the same level of legal protections, according to the law center.

The Project, an LGBTQ health clinic in Moline, provides services to a number of Iowa residents, its communications director, Tyler Mitchell, told Lee Enterprises. He said Iowa simply offers fewer gender-confirming care options for trans patients than Illinois.

“... They need that gender-affirming care, and they have to cross the bridge to get that,” he said.

The Project primarily offers gender-confirming mental health services to transgender patients but will begin offering hormone therapy in January. Patients seeking surgical transition services would need to consider options even farther away, Mitchell said.

There are some surgical care options in Iowa, mainly at the University of Iowa Health Care LGBTQ Clinic in Iowa City. By contrast, Mitchell said, patients seeking treatment in Illinois can find options both in urban areas like Chicago and in the more rural areas downstate.

“I think if you are living in Iowa and you're seeking those health care services, you know, there's a good chance that you may have to travel somewhere in order to get them,” he said.

In Iowa, access to gender-confirming care is complicated by another factor: the threat of the state legislature targeting the transgender community.

Legislatures in all of Illinois' neighboring states have taken aim at issues affecting transgender people, especially children, including school sports and bathroom use.

Iowa’s state legislature has seen around 14 proposed bills targeting transgender issues in the past two years alone, according to an anti-transgender legislative tracker by the bipartisan LGBTQ+ organization Freedom for All Americans. These include a bill that would have removed gender identity as a protected class under the Iowa Civil Rights Act.

Nearly all of Iowa’s recent anti-trans bills failed to pass, but Mitchell said he and his colleagues worry the proliferation of anti-trans actions in Iowa and in Illinois’ other border states — Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana and Wisconsin — could inspire more hostile legislation in the future.

Notably, a bill that would ban access to gender-confirming care for minors has been proposed in every state legislature surrounding Illinois within the last two years.

The proposed bans in Iowa, Kentucky, Indiana, Wisconsin and Missouri would have prevented medical professionals from providing or recommending transitional care for minors, including surgery and puberty blockers, among other provisions.

None of these bans passed, but Mitchell said he thinks even the proposed legislation makes Illinois a more desirable option for potential patients.

“I think if Iowa and other neighboring states continue to sort of chart down this path of attacking the trans community, Illinois will continue to be that island, that refuge that people will go to,” he said.

The political climate for transgender patients in Illinois stands in stark contrast to that of its neighbors.

In 2020, the Illinois Medicaid program expanded its coverage to include surgical procedures for individuals who are medically transitioning.

When the expansion was first announced in April 2019, Gov. J.B. Pritzker hailed it as an action that “is cost effective, helps avoid long-term health consequences and most importantly is the right thing to do,” according to an Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services statement.

Illinois officials have also been vocal in their opposition to anti-transgender bills and court cases in other states.

Last month, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joined 17 other attorneys general in arguing that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit should affirm a ruling that a North Carolina health care plan violated the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution by denying gender-confirming care.

Earlier this year, Raoul also joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general in opposition to an Alabama law that criminalized gender-confirming care for transgender youth.

While Illinois is not immune to anti-trans proposals — Rep. David Friess, R-Red Bud, filed a trans sports ban bill in 2021 — such bills are not only rare but also nearly impossible to pass considering Democratic supermajorities in both chambers.

In contrast to its neighbors, though, a bill was filed in Illinois’ House earlier this year, known as Health Care Cultural Competency or House Bill 4654. It would “establish cultural competency requirements as part of continuing medical education for a range of health care professionals.”

The bill, which is not expected to be taken to vote during the current session, aims to better equip providers to care for communities that have been historically excluded, including LGBTQ people, people living with HIV, people with disabilities and people of color.

“It's a matter of trying to raise awareness about the needs of the transgender community,” Bentlin said. “Not every doctor is going to know every aspect of a transgender person's health care needs, but if they can at least be there and offer an affirming, welcome environment and have a willingness to do some research to help them find the resources they need, I think that would go a long way toward helping our transgender community, especially those who live in some of the more rural areas of Illinois.”

Illinois' barriers

Though Illinois is not facing the types of anti-trans legislation persisting in other Midwest states, that doesn’t mean gender-confirming care is available everywhere.

Outside Chicago, most of the state has limited options when it comes to providers who are “affirming and welcoming” to meet the trans community’s needs, advocates say.

Luke Wellman, president of the Bloomington-Normal chapter of PFLAG, said about once a month, someone new to the area reaches out looking for help finding a doctor who understands and is willing to provide care for members of the LGBTQ community.

Though those people are not always new to the state, he said their difficulty in finding the right provider is not uncommon.

“It’s finding an affirming and welcoming provider, but then the second step is making that connection and it’s a right fit,” Wellman said. “It’s an ever-changing landscape, and we can always use more gender-affirming and welcoming medical providers and services.”

Finding gender-confirming care has been a journey for O. Erin Reitz of Bloomington.

At the beginning of her medical transition as a transgender woman, she had to rely on overseas pharmacies and use a post office box to receive hormone replacement therapy because she had no local options.

Eventually Reitz was able to travel to Chicago for hormone therapy and other aspects of her transition.

Now, “I’m fortunate to have somebody in the town that I live in” who can provide her medical care, said Reitz, who is now a nurse and teaches at the Illinois State University Mennonite College of Nursing.

Reitz said she has been able to have some surgeries in Central Illinois, but major procedures still typically require a trip to Chicago.

Bentlin said he could count on one hand the number of doctors in Bloomington-Normal who he would refer a transgender patient to and “have confidence that they are going to be treated in a fair way, that they are going to get expert information from health care professionals who are familiar with the special needs of transgender people. It is a challenge. For a community (of this size), that's really unfortunate because we should we should be able to offer better to members of the transgender and nonbinary communities.”

Hormone replacement therapy and behavioral health support related to gender dysphoria are available in several downstate cities through Planned Parenthood Illinois and its St. Louis region offices, as well as local hospital systems and clinics.

However, rural Illinois residents may have to travel long distances to reach the smaller cities, like Peoria, Bloomington-Normal, Decatur, Champaign-Urbana and Springfield in Central Illinois, the Quad Cities in northwest Illinois and Fairview Heights and Granite City in the Metro East area, for treatment.

Another hurdle, advocates say, is that some religious-based medical systems do not provide gender-confirming care because of their religious affiliation.

Those seeking gender-confirmation surgeries are unlikely to find the full scope of procedures outside Chicago, but some surgeries, like facial feminization or mastectomy, are available in smaller downstate cities.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois also does not offer gender-confirming surgeries. Clinicians will provide letters of support for patients seeking surgeries or other procedures, though, which some surgeons and insurance companies require.

Other barriers to care include costs, especially when treatments are not covered by health insurance, as well as wait time and availability.

Some providers require behavioral or mental health consultation before they offer hormone replacement or medical procedures, which some consider a form of gatekeeping of care.

Reitz said she was seen as unusual because she wasn’t interested in mental health therapy.

“I'm not going to a therapist; I don't think there's anything wrong with me, but I still want to get the hormones,” she said.

She noted gender dysphoria is considered a mental illness according to the Diagnostic Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, but “I don’t really ascribe to that.”

Cesarz said the clinic they use in Wisconsin does not require mental health services for patients seeking hormone replacement therapy, but “they have done a great job of letting me know that it is a resource.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, in the “gender-affirming care model,” medical providers should convey the message that “transgender identities and diverse gender expressions do not constitute a mental disorder.”

However, the academy also notes that model of care is “best facilitated through the integration of medical, mental health, and social services.”

Of Planned Parenthood’s policy, Klocke said: “For adults, so people who are 18 and older, we very intentionally do not require a behavioral health appointment prior to initiating hormone therapy or at any point, but we do make sure to let people know that those services are available.”

The agency also offers telehealth appointments for those who would otherwise have to travel to receive care.

Minors in Illinois are required to have consent from legal guardians to initiate and be prescribed gender-confirming hormone therapy, Klocke said. In Illinois, the agency offers such care to 16- and 17-year-olds, but it does not offer puberty suppression medication.

The Prairie Pride Coalition in partnership with the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington-Normal opened the Gender Expansive Resource Center last year as a non-medical way to address trans needs. The center offers free binders, gaffs and shapers for people living in McLean, Livingston and DeWitt counties.