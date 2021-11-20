Hy-Vee offering free COVID booster shots

BLOOMINGTON — Hy-Vee is offering free Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen COVID vaccine booster doses to those 18 and over.
The U.S. on Friday opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults. Until now, Americans faced a confusing list of who was eligible for a booster that varied by age, their health and which kind of vaccine they got first. The Food and Drug Administration authorized changes to Pfizer and Moderna boosters to make it easier.
The Bloomington Hy-Vee is at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway.
Visit hy-vee.com/covidvaccine for more information.
