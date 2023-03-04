BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo director Jay Pratte said while Friday’s weather in Bloomington was “bananas,” he was still impressed by the turnout at the Saturday “stampede” run.

Miller Park Zoological Society of Bloomington Development Director Paula Pratt (no relation to Pratte) was the lead organizer for the fundraiser. She told The Pantagraph that at least 360 had registered for either the 5k run, 3k walk or the kids quarter-mile fun run by noon Friday.

The 5k competition was certified by USA Track and Field, and participants were given a pass to the zoo for the day. Around 40 youths signed up for the fun run.

They’ve been holding the stampede for over 30 years, Pratt said. Pratte also agreed that it felt good to “keep a good thing running.”

Pratt said it’s a great opportunity for them to engage the community, from area runners to families who attend. She expected it to be their second-best year for attendance, adding that proceeds will support building three new exhibits at the zoo.

There were around 50 volunteers at the event, she said, representing members of Heartland Community College’s women’s volleyball team and Illinois State University’s golf team.

Walkers and runners alike were coursed for a leg through the zoo, Pratt said, entering behind-the-scenes areas and passing exhibits for the guanacos, the river otters, red-hooded cranes and gators.

Although Pratt said runners likely wouldn’t get a glimpse of the alligator named “Sally” while on the course, at least one runner paused to gander down at the gator in her pool.

Pratte noted their staff worked to clear snow and ice off the grounds after Friday's burst of winter weather. He also said the zoo is on track to open the new exhibits this spring, which will feature anteaters, bush dogs and Galapagos tortoises.

In addition to their donors, the support from events like these are why they bring in over 100,000 visitors each year, Pratte said.

“We're gonna keep on going,” he said.

Sporting health

Lead sponsors for the event were Thrivent financial services, Integrity Technology Solutions and Fleet Feet. Another sponsor was Advanced Rehab & Sports Medicine of Bloomington. Co-owner Chris Byers said they’ve supported the run since 2004, and staff were available to give people free stretches in the park pavilion.

Byers said it was a great community event and they need to support the zoo, which is an awesome place.

Donnie Chang, 34, a physical therapist who works under Byers, ran the 5k course. She said she likes to watch the river otters swim, but the alligators and wildcats are also cool.

She advised runners to not skip out on stretching their calves. To stretch your calves, Chang said to prop your toes up against a wall while keeping your knee straight and lean your body forward.

“You can feel it all along your calves,” Chang said.

Stick with it

Top-timed contestants in the 5k event were Britta Strong at 24:13 for the overall women’s group, and then Christopher Davis, placing first in the men’s overall group at 17:33.

Davis, a 34-year-old Bloomington analyst at State Farm, wore a penguin hat Saturday. He said he really enjoyed a sunny Saturday run on well-marked and maintained trails. He’s been running for 10 years and said he’s constantly training for something, keeping up a weekly 55-mile running routine. When building up for marathons, Davis said he pushes that number higher.

He advised other runners to work into it, and have fun.

“If you’re not having fun, you’re not going to stick with it,” he said.

Hoofing it

Another runner on Saturday was Stephanie Davingman, who said it was cool to support the zoo. It’s also a great time of year to start training for a summer triathlon, the 52-year-old Bloomington woman said.

Her favorite part of the zoo is the flamingo exhibit. Her husband, Brent Davingman, signed up for the walking course.

Another married couple present were Judie and Jay Geistlinger of Champaign. Judie wore a pink dinosaur pajama onesie and her husband wore one themed after Eeyore from “Winnie the Pooh.”

Mr. Geistlinger, 61, said his daughter suggested they wear animal-themed pajama onesies at the zoo stampede after noticing other runners do it in a previous year. He added everyone had a really good attitude at the race, and it was a lot of fun. He planned to return to Bloomington next weekend for a St. Patrick’s Day-themed run.

As Mrs. Geistlinger finished her run, 59-year-old Richard Gregg, of Mahomet, called out a question to her: “How toasty warm were those jammies?”

Additional run results will be posted to itsracetime.com.